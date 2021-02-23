Disney nears all-time high amid Disney + Star rollout





Walt disney (Dis) – Get a report Shares almost hit their all-time high on Tuesday after the entertainment and media giant officially launched Star, a new streaming service that caters to the tastes of more grown-ups and marks Disney + ‘s first major expansion since launching in November. 2019. Disney + has announced the rollout of Star, a new entertainment hub within its existing streaming service that will offer more than 150 TV series and 500 movies from Disney’s Hulu, 20th Century Studios and the FX Channel. The service will be available in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Thousands of hours of Disney General Entertainment Content movies and TV shows are featured in the new Star offering. Suppliers under this umbrella include Disney Television Studios (ABC Signature and Twentieth Television), FX Productions, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight Pictures. Star will premiere more than 35 new originals from Disney TV studios in international markets, with more than 35 first-run series due to air by the end of year one. Among those showing in some markets at launch time is the drama “Big Sky” created by David E. Kelley; “Love, Simon” spinoff series “Love, Victor”; and the adult animated sitcom “Solar Opposites,” co-created by Justin Roiland of “Rick & Morty” and Mike McMahan, who was a writer’s assistant on the animated hit. The service also provides for originals produced locally in some areas. The library series on Star include “Grey’s Anatomy”, “24”, “The X-Files”, “Lost”, “Family Guy”, “Atlanta”, “Black-ish” and “Scandal”. The films include recent winners like “The Favorite” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel”, as well as classics like “Pretty Woman”, “Die Hard 2”, “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Moulin Rouge” . The new offer comes at a price, however. Monthly rates for Disney + in Canada will drop from CAN $ 8.99 to CAN $ 11.99; the price increase will take effect for existing subscribers during the summer. Users must first be a Disney + subscriber to be a Star subscriber. Disney previously reported having 86.8 million paying Disney + subscribers as of Dec. 2 and planned to increase that number to between 230 million and 260 million by the end of 2024. At last check, Disney shares were down 1.15% to $ 189.55. The stock ended the trading day Monday up 4.42% to a record high of $ 191.76. Disney is a stake in Jim Cramer Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells DIS? Learn more now.







