Home improvement stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn reunite to assemble required DIY contest series

LR Richard Karn and Tim Allen test two latest creations of the contestants on the set of HISTORY … [+] Channels New Competition Series Assembly Required premieres Tuesday, Feb.23 at 10 p.m. ET / PT Photo by Jason Elias / THE STORY Copyright 2021



Tim Allen is not good at plumbing. That’s what he admits.

I am very confused about the plumbing. I don’t know what plumbing is, he said.

What he’s good at is tinkering with things and being funny on TV.

He shaped a career as a fictional builder with his first sit-com, Home improvement. This show had the distinction of having its own patch show in the show called Tool time.

Home improvement ran for eight seasons and featured Richard Karn as Allens’ on-air partner. Via Tool time, the duo found themselves in hilarious situations as they attempted to refurbish and / or repair various items.

Now the two reunite for the competition series Assembly required.

The show highlights builders from across the country, working from their home workshops to breathe new life into everyday household items that are in desperate need of repair.

April Wilkerson, a handyman, carpenter, and metal worker, joins Allen and Karn on the show, who makes the things she wants or needs instead of buying them.

Wilkerson believes that due to the pandemic, there has been an upward trend among people moving into the DIY industry. She guess, I think we got away from it as a society, then this year with us [being forced] being with us gives people free time and they put it in their hands.

She says she looked Home improvement grow up and that at that time every show – even Wheel of Fortune – had a gorgeous and gorgeous woman to present, right? So I think it’s really cool that shows these days are now incorporating women to be more than just beautiful. To have the opportunity to put some of my knowledge there as an educational resource is really cool.

Allen admits he was reluctant on his part to bring Karn onto the show, saying I would never consider Richard to be interested, for whatever reason. Then [someone said], Why don’t you ask Richard to host it with you? Then all of a sudden it became the two of us [doing a] kind of live version of Tool time, If you want. We are very similar to the characters we play in this series.

Karn says his dad and grandfather were builders, so he always respected people with the skills to fix things, and he thinks that with a little guidance, more tinkerers can improve their repair game. . Things get broken in the house and sometimes you don’t want to throw it away because maybe it’s just a little thing that will fix it and it will work just fine, instead of going into a trash can. It’s really cool to get that message across and get people to do it on TV.

Despite having done hours and hours of scripted television, Allen is new to this type of production, to which he says Karn helped him adjust. I have never been in this [kind of] format, and Richard was able to go, okay, okay, okay, [and calm me down during a long shoot]. He’s an accomplished professional and a genuinely calm person, and he was a perfect match to get me out of the madness.

It’s that kind of partnership that executive producer Brent Montgomery says really elevates the series. For us on the production side, we never get the kind of chemistry these two guys have. This chemistry is undeniable and fun, and it never happens. So, [that has] allowed this spectacle to go into uncharted waters.

One aspect of the series that Allen really doesn’t care about is having to assess the candidates and their work. I’m not a huge fan of judging art, movies, or anything, and it was really tough because the dedication of these men and women was amazing. So I don’t want to be able to judge people. However, we organized the show to have a winner and it was very difficult for me personally, they all did very well.

On that note, Montgomery says the pandemic actually helped, by having the candidates work from their homes rather than Allen and Karn in a studio. It probably would have been even more difficult for Tim to eliminate people who saw them six feet away. [from him].

He says it’s not only nice to be able to showcase contestants in their own environment, on their own field, using a lot of their own equipment, but it also gives us an amazing base to do new things and cool afterwards. seasons.

Allen says one of the best aspects of Assembly required is that, he really appreciates that people, instead of throwing things out, fixing and fixing and making things better.

He says it’s in our DNA to believe that whatever we do, we can fix it.

Assembly required airs Tuesdays at 10 / 9c on the History Channel.