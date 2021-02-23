Ram Gopal Vermas D Company Launches Actor Ashwat Kanth As New Dawood Ibrahim Of Bollywood | Bollywood





MUMBAI Ram Gopal Verma created a sort of casting stunt by stringing up real brothers for the very first time to play the reelbrothers in their early days. While Ashwat Kanth plays the captivating role of Dawood Ibrahim, his brother Rudr Kanth will play the equally alluring role of Shabir Ibrahim Kaskar. Actor Ashwat Kanth has managed to stay ahead of the trends and times by working hard to constantly improve his acting skills, however, this film will become the turning point and cornerstone of RudrKanths’ promising career chart. . Ashwat packed the role by submitting his audition tape with his acting method. The arduous task of identifying an equally interesting and impressive cast for his on-screen brother’s role took an exciting turn when Ashwat suggested his brother Rudrs name for the audition. What followed was several rounds of auditions and looks and performance tests for his brother with RGVs and his experienced team and eventually everyone came to a consensus that Ashwat and Rudr together at the screen to play real brothers can create great chemistry. The rest is history. Multiple attempts in the past on similar subjects have been made piecemeal, but RGVs D Companyfilm tackles the real life of Don Dawood Ibrahim and his empire in great detail, right from its most distant origin, hence it all. he really started, how he formed the infamous D Company and its entire journey from start to finish. Said Ashwat, aside from the storyline, what’s most breathtaking and intriguing is that my real brother and I play reel brothers on screen. Now, although this is rare, the most exciting part of all of D Company’s shooting has been translating our real chemistry to the screen, but trust me, with a fantastic mentor like RGV himself at the helm of the business, it was not that difficult. According to legendary filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, I have been involved in various projects on the subject of the underworld myself, but the breadth of detail and research that led to the creation of D Company is unprecedented. . One of the biggest challenges has been to identify the most ideal cast to play the lead duo of Don Dawood Ibrahim and his brother Shabbir Ibrahim Kaskar. During the process of identifying and shortening the cast of the main pair, I came across Ashwat’s audition tapes by the Acting method and I really loved and literally panicked by the kind of talent this has. young actor.

