Actress Bhagyashree had huge success with her first film which was Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine pyar kiya. The film also starred Salman Khan in a leading role for the first time. However, after the 1989 film was released, Bhagyashree was barely seen onscreen and eventually gave up on her film career. Looking back, the actress feels she has seized the opportunity very lightly.

Speaking to a news portal, Bhagyashree said the artists are working very hard to achieve the kind of success she had back then. The actress feels like she got it pretty easily and early on, but didn’t show gratitude to it. The actress, however, sees it as a learning experience.

Bhagyasharee said that even after three decades of Maine pyar kiya people remember her for her role and she thinks she must have done something right. The actress also said she would be more grateful for the opportunities that presented themselves in her second run.

On the job side, Bhagyashree will be seen in big-ticket movies like Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Radhe shyam and Kangana Ranaut featured Thalaivi.

