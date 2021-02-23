Eagle Rock and East Hollywood Skateboard Stores Ride Pandemic | Business

Rotate, survive, prosper?



Los Angeles County officials have relaxed Stay At Home shutdown orders so that personal care departments (nail salons, hairdressers, and barbershops) are once again allowed to welcome customers. And al fresco dining is also coming back.

Skateboarders return to pandemic popularity



From baby boomers reliving their youth to young people keen to try new physical activities, skateboarding has turned back the clock on the pandemic with new audiences, increased interest, and buyers ready to go. spend. While the attention is great for local retailers, future trends could cause problems for physical storefronts.

Even before the pandemic hit in 2020, skateboarding was in the midst of what many market researchers called another golden age of an industry that began in the 1950s and went through a series of highs and lows. down. According to Statista, the skateboard market could be worth $ 2.4 billion by 2024 and those numbers were crossed before the pandemic.

Skateboarding feeds a lifestyle, says Arbi Nahatetian who owns Transport skate shop at Eagle Rock which sells sunglasses, hats, jewelry, backpacks as well as boards and wheels.

Citing his current clients as an equal mix of new and old skaters, Nahatetian adds that in 2020 he has seen so many women get into skateboarding in my 15 years in the business. I would say it jumped 50%.

Nahatetian is not sure that this year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which will feature skateboarding as an official sport, will ultimately be the best way to showcase skateboarding skills.

Once it’s a competition, it can easily be boring and can take away the artistry that comes with skateboarding on the streets, he says. There is more to skateboarding that scores points in a competition.

Supplies, demands and future



Keeping skateboards in stock has been the ongoing challenge of the pandemic, says Dave White, owner of THE Skate Company in East Hollywood. The boards are made in Mexico and China, which are now only catching up with the big demands of last year, coupled with a reduction in the number of factory workers due to the need for social distancing, he says.

The Whites store – claiming to be the oldest skate stop in Los Angeles, established in 1967, has been closed to in-store shopping since the pandemic.

I have 2,600 square feet of store and it’s stocked with products, he says, adding that it’s physically impossible to socialize in the store. Before the pandemic, we might have 10 at their most fit in the store comfortably, he says.

Today, customers shop online or call the store on their smartphones and ask White or a staff member to send photos of items off the shelf that can be picked up curbside.

White is currently working with the Small Business Association to help him update their website, his product is currently on Square. He learned how to sell on eBay, a particularly effective platform for moving roller skates, which became a hot item thanks to TikTok influencers.

Still, White looks beyond the pandemic and sees a possible scenario that involves more manufacturing companies choosing to sell direct to consumers (online, of course), which would wipe out retail stores, White says.

It will be a sad day. But you can see it’s happening.

Have you ever made the leap to e-commerce? Want to immerse yourself in a digital storefront? Now is your chance to get up and running, quickly.

In partnership with the California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA), eBay’s new Up & Running California program will enable up to 300 businesses across the state to take full advantage of e-commerce opportunities to effectively compete and grow. online. This 100% free six-week program will provide participating businesses with the educational resources, interactive instructions and seller-to-seller coaching needed to compete in the eBays marketplace.

Participants will have full access to eBay Seller School, eBay’s interactive online learning platform. Seller School offers beginner and more advanced level courses to help all sellers accelerate and scale their eBay business, regardless of their time and experience on the platform.

Applications are now open to ebay.com/californiauntil 11:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, March 11.

The Getty Foundation launches the LA Arts Recovery Fund

Los Angeles’ arts and cultural communities have suffered from the pandemic with restrictions and closures from museums to theaters to galleries.

The Getty Foundation wants to solve this problem with its recent LA Arts Recovery Fund. This public-private initiative connects funders from national philanthropic organizations with Los Angeles-based arts and culture organizations, with the goal of preserving jobs and retaining the cultural capital of the creative workforce of AL.

LA County arts and culture organizations with an annual operating budget of $ 10 million and less by March 2020 are encouraged to apply for financial support. So far, the fund has raised $ 38.5 million and continues to solicit new donors to reach $ 50 million.

The call for applications is currently open, and prices will be announced in May.

Open applications for the Black Business Development Program

Los Angeles Local Initiatives Support Society (LISC LA) launched the Black Economic Development Program (BEDA), to focus its resources and programs in 2021 on closing the racial wealth gap and empowering black communities in Los Angeles County.

LISC LA’s first BEDA program is ASCEND THE, a business development program that connects small businesses with leadership training, capital and market opportunities.

Applications for the 2021 cohort start on Tuesday February 16, 2021 and can be viewed at www.ascendla.org/apply.

The complete list of programs is available at www.lisc.org/los-angeles/BEDA.

