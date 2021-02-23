Women Legal Trailblazers Launches New ‘#SistersInLaw’ Podcast with Politicon Media | Entertainment





LOS ANGELES, Feb.23, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Politicon the company behind the bipartisan “Unconventional Political Convention” officially announced its latest podcast today #Beautiful sisters, a roundtable-style podcast featuring a conversation between four law heavyweights, including Boston Global Opinion columnist Kimberly Atkins, former US attorneys Barb McQuade and Joyce White Vance and Jill Wine-Banks, the only woman on the team Watergate pursuit. Dubbed the “sisters-in-law” by viewers of MSNBC, the four meet every Friday for a weekly discussion that educates listeners on the legal issues of the week in a fun and accessible way. The podcast launched at # 1 on political charts and # 13 overall. With over 1,700 five-star reviews after the first few episodes, listeners praise #SistersInLaw as an insightful and welcoming “legal podcast dream team.” Over the past four years, the public has come to know Barb, Jill, Joyce and Kim through their frequent appearances on MSNBC and their writing. #SistersInLaw, the podcast, is the result of a demand for a more in-depth version of the easy-to-understand civics lessons for which they became known during the unprecedented administration of Donald Trump. Together, the four women have practiced or studied law for over 15 decades and have extensive expertise in some of the most important areas of the legal and political landscape, including criminal justice and police reform, foreign and domestic terrorism, the right to vote and the right to vote. , healthcare fraud, international drug and human trafficking, violent crime and the fight against systemic discrimination. Learn more about the hosts: Jill Wine-Banks: After serving as the first female lawyer in the United States Department of Justice’s Organized Crime Section, she joined the staff of Watergate Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox. She went on to become the first female general counsel in the United States military and the first female executive director of the American Bar Association. Joyce White Vance: The first female U.S. prosecutor appointed by President Obama, Vance created the first civil rights unit in a U.S. attorney’s office in Alabama and launched a statewide investigation into inhumane conditions in Alabama prisons. She is currently a professor at the University of Alabama Law School, as well as a knitter and backyard chicken breeder. Barb mcquade: Appointed by President Obama as America’s first female lawyer for the Eastern District of Michigan, she also served as the Assistant United States Attorney in Detroit for 12 years, focusing on national security matters. She is currently a professor at the University of Michigan Law School. Barb is an avid sports enthusiast whose dream job is to play the shortstop for the Detroit Tigers. Kimberly atkins: Senior Opinion Writer at the Boston Globe. A former lawyer, Kimberly was the first Washington DC-based WBUR correspondent and the Boston Herald’s Washington bureau chief. She is also a fashion designer and has been designing women’s clothing for 10 years. “I like telling people to imagine the four of us sitting down with you having coffee and talking about the law and the news and helping you understand the meaning,” said co-host Jill Wine. -Banks. “Our show is aimed at smart listeners who may not be lawyers and so we hope it will appeal to a wider audience.” This is the last podcast now produced by Politicon. In March 2020, they launched ” How the hell are we going to get along! “, hosted by American Idol finalist and former North Carolina congressman Clay Aiken and in September 2020 announced his new partnership with the “Political war room”, a podcast hosted by Democratic political strategist James Carville and journalist Al Hunt. Show original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/women-legal-trailblazers-launch-new-podcast-sistersinlaw-with-politicon-media-301232966.html SOURCE Politicon To see what else is happening in County Gallatin, subscribe to the article online.

