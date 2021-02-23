If there is anything this pandemic has given us, it is comfort clothing. Post lockdown fashion is synonymous with glamorous comfort compared to Avant Garde looks. The fashion of wearing flared and fancy pants or say bell bottom was so seventy in India. They made a comeback in 2018-19, but again in 2021 we see beauties from B-Town experimenting and styling with these fancy pants.
This only proves one thing that comfort and fashion can go together. Flared pants, monochrome baggy pants, sparkly and shiny pants and many more have come back in fashion. Lately, actresses such as Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Taapsee Pannu, Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjana Sanghi, Nora Fatehi are all adoring these fancy pants and it looks like it’s going to style.
Looked:
Bollywood actresses all give strong fashion goals on how you can also pair these fancy pants and rock any event.
