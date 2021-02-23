COVID-19: NY Rapid Test Program for Businesses, Event Launch





New York has launched a COVID-19 rapid test program to help event spaces and businesses begin to reopen statewide. New York Forward’s rapid test program will make low-cost rapid tests available to the public to support increased economic activity as the state continues to reopen sectors of the economy, “state officials say . Throughout the COVID pandemic, we have relied on science rather than emotion and political rhetoric to guide our decisions, using all available tools to navigate New York’s public health and economic challenges, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. I said from the start that testing would be a key part of our post-pandemic recovery, as it will help us speed up the reopening of our economy – without undoing the extraordinary progress we have made in fending off the virus. As of Friday, February 19, 11 initial sites were opened in New York City, with the capacity to conduct more than 5,000 tests per day, with additional sites expected to open in other parts of the state in the coming weeks. COVID-19 has not only disrupted people’s daily lives tremendously, but also the state’s economy and the livelihoods of New Yorkers, added EricGertler, Acting Commissioner of Empire State Development and President and Designated CEO. Rapid tests will be available through the network for a maximum of $ 30 each, with test results available within 30 minutes to allow people to plan ahead and report the results to the state for contact tracing. potentials. According to Cuomo, the New York Rapid Test Program aims to dramatically expand access to rapid testing to allow business and entertainment centers to reopen more safely, providing an additional layer of protection and confidence as New Yorkers are resuming economic activity. With testing sites located throughout the city, New York Forward’s rapid testing program will help us ensure that we encourage economic activity while minimizing risks to people’s health, he said. The state is currently working on identifying sites in shopping malls that can be donated for the test network. Donated sites must be in a commercial hallway, contain at least 750 square feet of open space, and be available immediately for at least six months, with street-level access, washrooms, and comply with U.S. disabled people. The initial test sites will be operated by: BioReferenceLaboratories at certain CVSP pharmacy locations and other locations;

ClarityMedHealth, which operates mobile testing sites. Additional mobile test sites are being added in the coming weeks and can be relocated around the state as needed to support economic activity;

Quest Diagnostics will open additional sites in New York and other areas of the state in the coming weeks, along with confirmatory COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing options. A negative test result does not exclude the possibility of infection or mean that an individual is not at risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19, officials said. However, the initiative’s screening and testing is another tool – in addition to the use of face masks, social distancing, and other protocols – that can put New York State businesses on the line. on track to reopen more reliably to higher capacities. Click here to sign up for free daily emails and Daily Voice news alerts.







