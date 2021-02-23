Entertainment
Remembering Sridevi: 5 Popular Bollywood Songs From The Legendary Actress That We’ll Love Forever
Sridevi took her last breath on February 24, 2018 and died of an accidental drowning in a bathtub at a Dubai hotel. On the occasion of his death anniversary, we present some of his popular numbers.
Sridevi is not just a name but an emotion. The actress, who was crowned as Bollywood’s first female superstar, had won hearts with her stint in around 300 films. Whether it was her panache, stunning looks or impeccable acting skills, everything about the legendary actress was a rage among massive fans. However, February 24, 2018 turned out to be the black day for the nation as this beautiful and extremely talented actress passed away a tragic death. And if it has been three years since the unfortunate incident, this harsh reality is still difficult to accept.
Interestingly, during his career spanning more than five decades, Sridevi has produced several iconic films like Chandni, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, etc. and his fame could not be understood in a jar. In fact, when Sridevi made her comeback with English Vinglish, she reminded everyone why she was the ultimate Bollywood diva. So, on the occasion of her third death anniversary, as every Bollywood fan around the world misses the legendary actress’s presence, we bring you some of her iconic songs that prove her versatility and that we will treasure for always:
Mother haathon me
This iconic song is taken from Yash Chopras’ 1989 classic Chandni with Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor in the lead. The song features Sridevi wearing a pink lehenga and grooving to the tunes of Shiv Hari. The song was a perfect wedding number, and Sridevis’ bubbles in the track are difficult to overcome.
Kaate Nahi Katt Te
This song by Anil Kapoor’s star Mr India is another iconic song by the legendary actress in which Sridevi has been seen raising the heat thanks to her sultry flicks. Sung by Kishore Kumar, Alisha Chanai, this song is a perfect romantic number to confess your feelings to your loved ones.
Hawah hawai
Along with Sridevi, Hawa Hawai is an energetic dance number by Mr India. Sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, the song features Sridevi in the most versatile avatar and her scorching moves still have the charm that will have you wearing your dancing shoes right away.
Chandani
The title track of Yash Chopras Chandani’s romantic classic starred Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor. Shot in the beautiful places of Switzerland the song was a beautiful romantic number and was sung by Sridevi along with Jolly Mukherjee. His panache in song could make anyone weak on their knees.
Navrai majhi
When Sridevi made her comeback with Gauri Shindes English Vinglish, she was definitely a sight to behold. As the veteran actress starred as a mother of two in the film, her simplicity won millions of hearts. And when she flaunted some desi moves, it was definitely a magical moment for viewers.
Also read:Janhvi Kapoor remembers mum Sridevi; Shares a beautiful photo of the late actress with Boney Kapoor
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]