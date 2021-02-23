Remembering Sridevi: 5 Popular Bollywood Songs From The Legendary Actress That We’ll Love Forever

Sridevi took her last breath on February 24, 2018 and died of an accidental drowning in a bathtub at a Dubai hotel. On the occasion of his death anniversary, we present some of his popular numbers.

Sridevi is not just a name but an emotion. The actress, who was crowned as Bollywood’s first female superstar, had won hearts with her stint in around 300 films. Whether it was her panache, stunning looks or impeccable acting skills, everything about the legendary actress was a rage among massive fans. However, February 24, 2018 turned out to be the black day for the nation as this beautiful and extremely talented actress passed away a tragic death. And if it has been three years since the unfortunate incident, this harsh reality is still difficult to accept.

Interestingly, during his career spanning more than five decades, Sridevi has produced several iconic films like Chandni, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, etc. and his fame could not be understood in a jar. In fact, when Sridevi made her comeback with English Vinglish, she reminded everyone why she was the ultimate Bollywood diva. So, on the occasion of her third death anniversary, as every Bollywood fan around the world misses the legendary actress’s presence, we bring you some of her iconic songs that prove her versatility and that we will treasure for always:

Mother haathon me

This iconic song is taken from Yash Chopras’ 1989 classic Chandni with Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor in the lead. The song features Sridevi wearing a pink lehenga and grooving to the tunes of Shiv Hari. The song was a perfect wedding number, and Sridevis’ bubbles in the track are difficult to overcome.

Kaate Nahi Katt Te

This song by Anil Kapoor’s star Mr India is another iconic song by the legendary actress in which Sridevi has been seen raising the heat thanks to her sultry flicks. Sung by Kishore Kumar, Alisha Chanai, this song is a perfect romantic number to confess your feelings to your loved ones.

Hawah hawai

Along with Sridevi, Hawa Hawai is an energetic dance number by Mr India. Sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, the song features Sridevi in ​​the most versatile avatar and her scorching moves still have the charm that will have you wearing your dancing shoes right away.

Chandani

The title track of Yash Chopras Chandani’s romantic classic starred Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor. Shot in the beautiful places of Switzerland the song was a beautiful romantic number and was sung by Sridevi along with Jolly Mukherjee. His panache in song could make anyone weak on their knees.

Navrai majhi

When Sridevi made her comeback with Gauri Shindes English Vinglish, she was definitely a sight to behold. As the veteran actress starred as a mother of two in the film, her simplicity won millions of hearts. And when she flaunted some desi moves, it was definitely a magical moment for viewers.

