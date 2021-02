Ice Slum Removal Dates Begin for Parts of Lower Peninsula | Entertainment

LANSING The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MNR) reminds anglers that ice slum removal dates are rapidly approaching from Lake St. Clair on Sunday and to always exercise extreme caution on the ice. Regardless of the set-out dates, changing ice conditions may require the fishing huts to be removed before those dates, according to the MNR. This is a possibility every year as all barracks must be removed once the ice can no longer safely support them. According to the 10-day forecast, parts of the Lower Peninsula are expected to experience fluctuating temperatures near or above freezing, said F / Lt. Jason Wicklund, MNR’s Law Enforcement Division. Fluctuations in temperature can create unstable and dangerous ice conditions very quickly. It is the fishermen’s responsibility to remove their slum safely before it falls through the ice. Slum owners whose structures fall through the ice face penalties of up to 30 days in jail, fines of up to $ 500, or both. If a slum is removed by a government agency, the court can require the owner to reimburse them up to three times the cost of the removal. Lower peninsula The ice barracks on Lake St. Clair, located northeast of Detroit, were to be removed before sunset on Sunday, February 21. Slums in the northern Lower Peninsula must be removed by midnight on Monday, March 15. These counties include Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac, Bay, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Clare, Crawford, Emmet, Gladwin, Grand Traverse, Iosco, Isabella, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Montmorency, Newaygo, Oceana, Ogemaw, Osceola, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle, Roscommon and Wexford. Ice barracks in other counties on the Lower Peninsula must be cleared by midnight on Monday March 1. Upper peninsula In waters bordering Michigan and Wisconsin, ice barracks must be removed by midnight on Monday, March 15. All other water bodies on the Upper Peninsula are required to have ice barracks by midnight on Wednesday March 31. Daily use of ice barracks is permitted throughout Michigan if ice conditions permit and the barracks are removed from the ice at the end of each day. Those who venture onto the ice should use extreme caution when temperatures begin to rise or fluctuate. Repeated thawing and re-freezing of ice weakens its strength, decreasing its ability to support the extra weight of people, snowmobiles, ORVs and cabins. According to MNR, deteriorating ice, water currents and high winds increase the likelihood of pressure cracks, which can leave fishermen and others stranded on the pack ice or risk falling through the ice. Learn more about Michigan.gov/IceSafety. Spring fishing The end of the ice fishing season means it’s time to start preparing for spring fishing. Are you certified in boating safety? In Michigan, anyone born on or after June 30, 1996 must successfully complete an approved boating safety training course to operate a boat. Complete safety for boaters online at Michigan.gov/RecreationalSafety. For more information on all fishing possibilities, visit Michigan.gov/Fishing.

