People Edit UP Street Fight Viral Video With Audio Of Bollywood Movie Fight Scenes And It’s Wild
You’ve probably witnessed the unfortunate street fight video that has been around the internet for a while now. The clash in question broke out in Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh, between workers and owners of two chaat stalls. Competing stalls in the Atithi Bhavan market have been on their wrists to find out who attracts the most customers. What ensued was an all out brawl reminiscent of a typical Bollywood movie action scene. One viewer impressively recorded it all with a shaking camera and it instantly went viral.
UP Baghpat traders engage in hand-to-hand combat using lathis, pipes, etc. A dozen injured in the violence @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/0S9irgil1Z
Sandeep Rai (@RaiSandeepTOI) February 22, 2021
As painful as it is, the fight feels like something of a filmed fight sequence choreography. It lasted a while and ended with eight arrests. 12 people were reportedly injured during the incessant brawl. They were not serious injuries, but I think it had serious repercussions for those arrested, including a chacha which went viral for his Einstein style hairstyle (juvenile, I know) with his fighting skills. He was later identified as a chaat-seller named Harinder.
While there was no shortage of memes about the incident, Twitter users have started editing the viral video of the UP fight with the audio of the action footage from the Bollywood film. Starting with Gunda to the iconic climate fight scene of Hungama and a bunch of songs, they produced a bunch of amazingly synchronized videos. Check it out here:
EditVideoBot (@editvideobot) February 22, 2021
EditVideoBot (@editvideobot) February 22, 2021
EditVideoBot (@editvideobot) February 22, 2021
EditVideoBot (@editvideobot) February 22, 2021
And my favorite:
EditVideoBot (@editvideobot) February 22, 2021
Besides the videos, several memes have popped up putting the fight and viral chacha in hilarious formats.
When teacher When she is
leave the course after 5min pic.twitter.com/dJSeRDwbjl
(@ RebelGeek1111) February 22, 2021
Baghpat’s Chaat fighters won 2021 #Bhagpat #chaat #chacha pic.twitter.com/J8k63fRxMQ
Hemant Kumar (@ Hemantkumar398) February 23, 2021
Me and my wood at the principals office after playing WWE during recess. pic.twitter.com/pmtIKlHMlw
.. (@itsdhruvism) February 22, 2021
After the incident, the official Baghpat police report released an update on the arrests. The photo, like everything video-related, has become a very popular meme material.
08 @dgpup @adgzonemeerut @igrangemeerut pic.twitter.com/JWCQZN53MN
Baghpat Police (hbaghpatpolice) February 22, 2021
SEE ALSO: Confused by the Shweta memes that have taken over Twitter? This is a lesson on how not to use the zoom
Cover image: Twitter
