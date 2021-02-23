Tim’s Rivershore closure was not part of Potomac Shores’ original plan





In 2012, the developers of Potomac Shores hosted a series of “Get to Know Us” meetings in Woodbridge. Part of a social mixer and PowerPoint presentation, the events served to explain how the waterfront neighborhood of Potomac would be built and showcase its upcoming amenities. These types of social gatherings were common before the pandemic, you will remember. That and the news of Potomac Shores’ decision to force Tim’s Rivershore restaurant – a Prince William County mainstay onto the river for the past 30 years – are indications of how times and priorities are changing. Restaurant owner Tim Bauckman told patrons that neighborhood developer and landowner chose not to renew his lease. Although he did not respond to my request for comment, Insidenova.com reports the promoter, who was based in California but is now represented by a New York company, wants to set up a new restaurant by the river. The decision devastated locals who love Tim’s (I’m one of them – we pulled our boat to Tim’s Wharf last fall, as the leaves on the trees were exploding in color, for a midday lunch) . A petition to save the restaurant is now circulating on the web. Throwing Bauckman off his perch by the river wasn’t always the plan. At one of those ‘Get to Know Us’ meetings in 2012 held at the Southbridge Community Center, a spokesperson for the promoter said he liked that Tim’s Rivershore had such a fan base and that the last thing he wanted to do was oust a small business owner. But now the developer of Potomac Shores has done to Tim what Gov. Ralph Northam’s coronavirus restrictions couldn’t – force it shut. I interviewed Bauckman last May when those restrictions – which are still in place – started to ease a bit. He thanked customers for his Potomac Shores location, and a second location at Lake Anna, for keeping his employees and business afloat. Two of its other locations, both on the Potomac River – Fairview Beach, King George County, and Coles Point, Westmoreland County, suffered during lockdowns. A successful small business, Bauckman told us he employed up to 100 people during the busy summer months. Now he’s going to start going out of business, with plans to turn off the lights next month.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos