French actor Grard Depardieu under official investigation for alleged rape and sexual assault :: WRAL.com





– Grard Depardieu is the subject of a formal investigation in France for allegations of rape and sexual assault, judicial sources confirmed to CNN. The movie star has been under investigation since December of last year, they said. The complainant is a young actress who accused the actor of multiple rapes and sexual assaults in the summer of 2018, the sources added. Depardieu’s attorney, Herv Temime, told CNN that the actor disputes the allegations of wrongdoing and recalls the presumption of innocence and that the case was initially dropped last June. The case was recently reopened by the courts. In 2018, the French actor was accused of rape and sexual assault by a 22-year-old woman, triggering a “preliminary investigation” according to the Paris prosecutor’s office. In the French court system, a formal investigation follows if officials find reason to pursue the case. Temime said in 2018 when Depardieu was first charged that his client was “shocked” by the charge and “totally denies any assault, rape and foul play.” He then added: “I have strong elements to show that no offense has taken place”, and that the offense was “the opposite” of Depardieu’s personality. The complaint was filed on August 27 and went to the Paris prosecutor’s office on August 29. “I regret that this investigation was not kept secret as usual,” Temime added. Also in 2018, Temime confirmed that Depardieu knew the woman who accused him, but denied being with her on the dates mentioned in the complaint. Depardieu is known for his roles in films like “Green Card”, “The Man in the Iron Mask” and “Life of Pi”. He was also nominated for an Oscar in 1991 for his lead role in “Cyrano de Bergerac”. He was granted Russian citizenship by Vladimir Putin after he said he would give up his French passport to protest the government’s plans to raise taxes on the richest.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos