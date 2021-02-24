Bhagyashree talks about her trip to Bollywood

If you’re a kid from the 90s, you probably remember Bollywood actor Bhagyashree. In 1989, she rose to fame when she debuted opposite Salman Khan in Maine pyar kiya. On his birthday, the actor opened up about his trip to Bollywood in an interview with The Indian Express.

Source: Instagram / bhagyashree.online

Bhagyashree said, the artists work really, really hard to achieve the kind of success that I had then. I got it pretty easily, and very early in my life. It just happened to me. I feel that I was not faithful to my God because He gave it to me and I did not show gratitude for it, I did not appreciate the success that was granted to me. And now I see it as a learning experience.

Source: Instagram / bhagyashree.online

Bhagyashree added that she was grateful to have been called back for her first film, even though it was released three decades ago. Going forward, the actor said she would be more grateful for the opportunities that come her way. Speaking of which, Bhagyashree said, I hope the audience like me again, and this time I will always be so grateful. I wouldn’t have given up acting if I had had the kind of learning I have today.

In his first film Maine pyar kiya, Bhagyashree played the role of Suman, a simple woman who befriends a wealthy man. By becoming lovers, their families oppose their relationship because of class differences. However, after overcoming several obstacles, they are finally reunited. Bhagyashree was praised for her performance and she won a Filmfare Award for the same.

Source: YouTube / Rajshri

Although she enjoyed commercial success, her subsequent films did not fare as well at the box office. Currently she is working on Radhe shyam and Thalaivi.

Social and main image credit: Rajshri