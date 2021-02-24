Sonic the Hedgehog Voice Actor reveals walking away was his decision





Longtime VA Sonic Rodger Craig Smith reveals he chose to step down from the role after 10 years of bringing Sega’s most famous mascot to life.

Rodger Craig Smith, the longtime voice of Sonic the hedgehog, has just revealed that the choice to leave the role was ultimately hers. Smith previously replaced Jason Griffith as Sonic in the 2010s Free Riders Sonic, and fans were shocked when he announced he would be ending his 10-year run as Segas’ speed-mad iconic mascot in January. This led to a whirlwind of speculation as to why Smith was apparently dismissed as the voice of Sonic after so many years, with the most popular theory being that Sega wanted to reboot the entire cast as a result of the last few years. very successful. Sonic the hedgehog movie and the next Sonic prime Netflix series. Subsequent announcements that Tails and Amy’s voices would also be replaced seemed to add further evidence to this notion, though Mike Pollock was quick to confirm he would stay on as Dr. Eggman. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Can Outperform The Original As reported by NintendoLife.com, Rodger Craig Smith revealed it was in fact his decision to move away from the Sonic franchise after a decade under the Blue Blur name. I think my answer would be just one of those things. Smith explained in an interview with the Voice of Krypton podcast yesterday. Now is the time to look at the way things are run and the way you are, where you are at and what you kind of want to deal with and do. And I found myself on the way, I think it’s about time. I think it’s time to be done. He would continue to debunk the widely held belief that he had been fired from the role of Sonic, as well as express his pride and gratitude for his work as the voice of one of the games’ most beloved characters. So far, it’s unclear who will replace Rodger Craig Smith in future Sonic games. Ben Schwartz – Sonics VA in recent and fan-favorite film to take on the full-time role in the future – recently denied being approached by Sega for any work outside of the upcoming sequel, which is currently in the works for 2022. However, Sega has promised that a new Sonic game is planned for the Hedgehogs 30e anniversary this year, and fans will likely know who the hyperactive hero’s new voice will be by then. In the meantime, fans now have an answer as to why Rodger Craig Smith is hanging up Sonics’ iconic red sneakers after 10 years. He believes the time has come to move on to the next chapter in his life, just as Sega prepares to launch a new phase for the Sonic the hedgehog franchise. Smith has done a great job of conveying the cool and arrogant Sonic personality throughout the past decade, and I hope whoever comes next can carry that same energy. Next: Sonic And Tails Finally Became Enemies Source: NintendoLife.com, Voice of Krypton Can you catch Sylveon in Pokmon GO?

About the Author J. Brodie Shirey

(469 published articles)

J. Brodie Shirey is just a simple man trying to make his way through the universe, but aren’t we all? He currently lives in York, PA and works as a dishwasher at Shallow Brook Intermediate School. He’s a big fan of comics, video games, and sci-fi and enjoys writing reviews for his blog during his off-peak hours, at least when he’s not writing articles for ScreenRant or scripts for some of the. his crazy ideas for TV shows.



A graduate of York County School of Technology, he has self-published several books on Amazon and once won first place at a regional computer fair for a CGI animated short. He might post it on Youtube one day. He hopes that working for this site will be his first step into the larger universe of online writing, as the Megazord technology has yet to be invented and it does not appear to have Force powers. You can view his work on The strange fox, buy his books on Amazon.com, see his scripts published on Script revolution, or see his portfolio here or here. He can also be followed on Twitter @FoxUncanny. More from J.Brodie Shirey







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos