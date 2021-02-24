Transition Biden received donations from Hollywood celebrities George Soros





President Bidens’ transition team has raised more than $ 20 million, including donations from renowned business tycoons and Hollywood celebrity circuit staples like George Soros, Laurene Powell Jobs and Robert De Niro. The presidents’ team spent nearly $ 24.4 million through mid-February, according to data released by the General Service Administration on Monday, but Biden also raised $ 22.1 million from donors private. Donald Trump, on the other hand, raised $ 6.5 million and Barack Obama raised around $ 4 million. Transitions are usually funded by a combination of public and private funds. Acceptance of government assistance is conditional on acceptance of the disclosure of donations, which are capped at $ 5,000 per person. BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TRANSITION COST NEARLY $ 20M MORE THAN TRUMP’S Here’s a look at some of the big names who have donated to Bidens’ transition efforts: Left-wing billionaire George Soros ($ 5,000) Jeffrey Katzenberg, DreamWorks Co-Founder: ($ 5,000) Family Guy Creator Seth MacFarlane ($ 5,000) Fmr. Virginia Governor Terence McAuliffe ($ 5,000) Abigail Disney Film Producer ($ 5,000) Billionaire heiress Laurene Powell Jobs ($ 5,000) Actress Sharon Stone ($ 5,000) Actress Patricia Arquette (5000) Actor Leonardo DiCaprio ($ 5,000) Famous investor James Chanos ($ 5,000) Actress Jennifer Aniston ($ 5,000) Actor Robert De Niro ($ 5,000) CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP As previously reported by FOX Business, because Trump challenged the 2020 election result, Biden did not receive federal transition funds until the end of November. In the meantime, he continued to raise funds from his supporters. Bidens’ transition spent a hefty sum of almost $ 20 million more than the $ 4.7 million spent by the Trumps team during the comparable period in 2017.

