Mia gives public art a frosty twist – The Minnesota Daily

There’s a new public art pop-up on display in the parks of Twin Cities, and it’s pretty cool.

An ice sculpture titled “Your Dog” can be found at Bde Maka Ska on Friday February 19th. The Minneapolis Institute of Art installs many ice sculptures in the Minneapolis area.

Since the start of the pandemic, we have neglected our special indoor spaces, our old libraries, our quaint cafes, our favorite art museums to stop the spread of COVID-19. But many still don’t feel like they are soaking up an atmosphere where strangers huddle together, sipping coffee, reading books, or enjoying art.

That’s why the Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia) set out to provide a literal and figurative breath of fresh air to its Twin Cities art lovers with its new commission. The city-wide public art initiative takes the most iconic pieces from the Mias art collection and places them in city parks.

The twist? Everything is ice cream.

Ice Art, commissioned by Mia and created by Chris Swarbrick of Ice Occasions, will be on view in four Twin Cities parks until February 28, or until the works melt. From the beloved Celestial Horse at North Commons Park to Salvador Dals’ surreal aphrodisiac phone at Boom Island Park, the works offer sculpture enthusiasts or hapless passers-by a frozen piece of public art.

With the recent warmer weather, Veiled Lady, the sculpture in Longfellow Park, was taken down on Monday for safety reasons. The other four works, however, are still intact with some of their details melted and can be enjoyed until they melt completely, said Katie Hill, head of Mias engagement strategy and coordinator of Art in. Ice.

Behind the carvings, a brilliant shine and chiseled beauty, there is a lot of heavy work and hard work, Swarbrick said.

The 2,000 to 3,000 pound ice sculptures each take Swarbrick a few days to build and encompass many hours (three to four, on average) of planning and grinding the multiple blocks of ice into a basic shape, drawing and sketching beforehand. even that the ice does not reach the step. -in the Swarbrick carves freezer.

Then, using a chainsaw and chisel, Swarbrick carves an image out of the blocks of ice. Hell sands shapes, grinds them and finally torches them for that smooth texture.

Ice sculptures are popular across the country, but in a state known for its cold temperatures, the art has become a regional delight.

Here we have the option of making larger outdoor ice sculptures that will last, Swarbrick said. But how long they will last is another story.

Sculptures thrive in weather conditions of 10 to 15 degrees; Anything below or above these temperatures can damage the work. Ice becomes too brittle and cracks easily at freezing temperatures, and ice melts at higher temperatures. But part of the fun is impermanence, Swarbrick said.

There’s something very satisfying about creating something that you know won’t last, Swarbrick said. I mean, the beauty of it is that it’s temporary.

Longtime Mia member Erica Anderson spent her weekend exploring the sculptures, traveling the city by public transit to see public art. Anderson works from home, and after the subzero weather had passed, giving way to pleasant Minnesota temperatures, she felt like she needed to get out of the house and see the sculptures.

After hearing about the sculptures through the promotion of Mias on his channels, Anderson spent his weekend viewing them.

Did they meet his expectations? Oh, definitely, Anderson said. Veiled Lady was Andersons favorite of the five. It has always been my favorite at the museum, and I loved seeing it in other forms.

We wanted to try something new that could provide a bright spot in a long winter and meet people where they are, Hill said. People are spending more and more time outdoors, so we wanted to surprise and delight park visitors.

Kathleen Smith is also on a mission to visit the sculptures this weekend. Bringing her dog and her husband, she saw four of the five sculptures.

At the sculptures, people brought their children, dogs, and family members to take photos and enjoy the art.

Smith said: You can’t connect with the community so much now because we’re physically far apart, but it’s a nice reminder that we’re a small community and coming together to enjoy these works.