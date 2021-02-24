Dave Mustaine and Gibson Team Up for New Collection of Electric and Acoustic Guitars – American Songwriter





Legendary guitarist Dave Mustaine is going big with today’s announcement of his new partnership with Gibson. Not only does the founder and leader of Megadeth join Gibson as a brand ambassador, Hell also offers a new variety of guitars under the name of the Dave Mustaine Collection. The guitars will cross the Gibson brands – Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer – and will also include acoustic and electric models. As a brand ambassador, Mustaine joins the Gibson Artist Alliance, which the manufacturer says includes legendary musicians, innovators and new talent – to share thought leadership, research and development, mentorship from the next generation of players, as well as philanthropic efforts. Mustaine will also be featured in original content and special projects across all brands. Watch Mustaine and Gibson Brands Cesar Gueikian discuss the partnership below: Gibson welcomes Dave Mustaine Part of Mustaines’ decision to switch to Gibson dates back to his formative years as a teenager and his discovery of Kiss. One of the first albums I bought was Kiss Alive. On the back of this album was the Gibson logo, followed by Kiss uses Gibson Guitars because they want the best. Period. Years later, I’m still the same fan, but now I have performed, toured, written and performed all over the world myself, and I can say I couldn’t agree more with that statement. While I was looking for a change in my guitars, I met Cesar (Gueikian of Gibson Brands) and got his take on the vision and direction Gibson is taking. I saw the passion, respect for instruments, an emphasis on quality and a business run by guitarists. I feel like I’m finally at home with Gibson and I’m proud of what has been built together. I can’t wait for the world to get their hands on the new Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer Dave Mustaine Collection guitars. It’s a dream come true for me, # @! # Do not wake me up. It is an honor to welcome Dave Mustaine, icon, pioneer and visionary musician, to the Gibson family as our brand ambassador, said Cesar Gueikian of Gibson Brands. Dave is one of the most influential metal icons and riff lords of all time, paving the way for generations of players to carry the flag of hard rock and heavy metal, from riff writers to shredders and to everyone in between. Working with Dave is especially rewarding as he’s a guitarist like me, involved in all aspects of developing the concepts and ideas that we come up with with him at Gibson Lab. When I was a kid learning to play guitar, I yearned to play Daves riffs and was one of the lucky fans who attended their Youthanasia Tour concert at Estadio Obras Sanitarias in 1994, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the song Aguante Megadeth was born on the song Symphony of Destruction. It was an epic night that I will never forget. I can’t wait to bring this partnership to life and unveil the first steps of the Dave Mustaine collection to the world. Early guitars featured familiar-looking styles, most notably a Flying V, one of its mainstays in its arsenal. The Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP in Metallic Silver: Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP in Metallic Silver Kramer Dave Mustaine Flying V Vanguard in natural: Kramer Dave Mustaine Flying V Vanguard in Natural Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V 30th Anniversary Rust in Peace Edition: Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V 30th Anniversary Rust in Peace Edition Gibson Acoustic Dave Mustaine CF-100 Blood Burst Gibson website: https://www.gibson.com/ Epiphone website: https://www.epiphone.com/ Kramer’s website: https://www.kramerguitars.com/







