Always something to celebrate – Times-Herald





BIG DONATION The Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership announced a charitable contribution in the amount of $ 10,000 from the Solano Community Foundation in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Service, which ran from January 18 to February 18 with 30 days of action. Official Day of Service which celebrates the life and legacy of civil rights leaders, this year community members were encouraged to donate new children’s or youth books, prepackaged / non-perishable snacks, new bookmarks or a gift certificate to purchase such items. We are thrilled to partner with CVNL to help get Dr. Kings’ message of freedom, equality, justice and love across, said Connie Harris, Executive Director of the Solano Community Foundation. Books and non-perishable snacks purchased through this grant will be distributed through selected local nonprofits in Vallejo and Fairfield, particularly those that advocate for youth literacy and help feed the hungry. Here at CVNL, we are grateful to be part of a generous community that supports our work to stimulate service and volunteerism. Together we can make a difference, said Rhonda Smith, Solano Volunteers program coordinator. To support the locals and thus keep dollars in Solano County, the books will be purchased from a local author and publisher. During the pandemic, it was especially important to support local businesses, Smith said. A local author and editor was chosen to ensure that every child in the Solano programs receives the book Excited To Servefrom Literary Engineers written by Andre Lewis.Excited To Serve inspires service and creates a community of diversity and inclusion. Lewis, a Benicia-based author, will match the foundation’s donation of books so that all CVNL-supported counties also receive a copy of Excited To Servean and an additional book written by Lewis. KAISER PLAUDITS Kaiser Permanente Hospitals in Northern California are among the top hospitals in the country for excellent maternity care, according to Newsweek Magazine’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2021 report. Twelve medical centers in Northern California have earned top marks for providing safe, high-quality care to moms and their newborns. This is the second year in a row that Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Northern California have been awarded recognized for meeting rigorous standards of maternity care, including low-rate cesarean section, elective early deliveries, and for following important protocols to safely protect new mothers and their babies. Last year 43,534 babies were delivered to Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Northern California. The following Kaiser Permanente hospitals have been awarded the Best Maternity Hospitals 2021 designation: Antioch, Modesto, Redwood City, Roseville, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Clara, Santa Rosa, South Sacramento, Vacaville, Vallejo and Walnut Creek. NEW MIRA BOARD Members of the Mira Theater Guilds recently gathered to vote for board members, which brought three new industry professionals to the Mira Theater Guild board. The board includes: Kat Cook, President; Meja Pannell-Tyehimba, vice-president; Richard Spann, treasurer; Paula McConnell, secretary; Tina Arriola, member; and Hugo Vides, social president.

