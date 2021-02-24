Clive Davis Postpones Pre-Grammy Gala Due To Bell’s Palsy Diagnosis





11:58 am PST 02/23/2021



by



Chris Gardner



The music mogul is said to be feeling great as he recovers from his temporary illness.

Clive Davis postponed his pre-Grammy Awards gala as he recovers from Bell’s palsy, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. The rep for music legend Sean Cassidy says he was diagnosed a week ago. “He is being treated with antibiotics and is expected to make a full recovery in six to eight weeks, by which time he plans to host the second installment of his pre-Grammy virtual gala. Clive is obviously disappointed to delay the party as she gets down to it. preparing. to be as big as the first one. However, he feels great otherwise and is looking forward to the May event. “ Bell’s palsy is a condition characterized by muscle weakness that often causes sagging on one side of the face. This is often a reaction to a viral infection and in Davis’s case it is understood that it is not COVID-19. Bell’s palsy often resolves on its own and the condition can be helped with physical therapy and treatment by a doctor. Due to the reshuffle of the awards season schedule in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis, who now spends time in Miami, has chosen to host two pre-Grammy Awards events. The first all-star affair took place on January 30 and a second is slated for March 13, the night before this year’s telecast, which was postponed to March 14 from January 31 after an increase in the number of cases to across the United States. for MusiCares and the March 13 rally will benefit the Grammy Museum. The news was first reported by Variety.







