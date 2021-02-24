Jermaine Fowler on ‘Coming 2 America’ – Deadline





Oh say can you see Jermaine Fowler is Coming 2 America! The comedian and stand-up actor has taken to the New Hollywood podcast to talk about the next sequel, which is set to hit Prime Video on March 5. Fowler is known for many film and television projects, including the Superior donuts which ran for two seasons from 2017 to 2018 on CBS. He produced the series in which he was the first black chef on a CBS sitcom in a generation. From great comedy to something more independent and specific, Fowler has also appeared in Boots Riley’s socially conscious and hyperrealistic gentrification comedy. sorry to disturb you opposite Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson and Steven Yeun. He also produced Nickelodeon’s takeover of All that and appeared in HBO Crashing. Fowler stays busy as he has a bunch of plans on the horizon, including the buddies comedy Dead ass with Sony and Cocaine hippos with Netflix inspired by Colombian drug hippos, Pablo Escobar, smuggled from Africa to Colombia in the 1980s. But before all that, Fowler goes to Zamunda in Coming 2 America, the sequel to the hugely popular and iconic 1988 comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall. In the comedy, Fowler plays Lavelle, Murphy Akeem’s long lost son who lives in New York City and is unexpectedly taken to Zamunda as he is prepared to be the next prince … of course, hilarity ensues. . Listen to the episode below as Fowler talks about bringing the Coming to America franchise to a new generation, the possibilities of another sequel, its time on RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race and his art of self-care and vision boarding.







