Meet the filmmaker, Bloomington entrepreneur, Kira Domonique
Cambridge, Massachusetts, native of Kira Domonique completes several roles in the community of Bloomington. She is the first black woman to own a therapeutic riding foundation, GMT capacity, in the state of Indiana. It also has its own production company, Kira D. Productions LLC., and works as an independent spiritual advisor.
I have been an entrepreneur my whole life, since I was 10, said Dominique. As a child, I used to sell roses to buy lunches and breakfasts for me and my little sister.
The purpose of Domonique’s work is to encourage healing both for oneself and for others. His work allows him to express his interests in cinema, equine therapy and mental health.
His multimedia production company, Kira D. Productions, works with independent photographers and filmmakers to capture events and create films. He is currently working on an epic film, The Truth We Hide From, which explores the idea of slavery and racism from its beginnings 5,000 years ago until the current resurgence of the civil rights movement, said Domonique.
It’s a piece that is going to be a time capsule, also educational but also curative, said Domonique.
Domonique comes from a family of business leaders, musicians, actors, singers and athletes. She said she had been a member of the navy medical corps, model, actress, dancer and representative of artists and repertoire.
Entertainment has always been close to my heart and expressing me through art, said Domonique. It’s woven into the fabric of my life. It will always be a part of what I bring to the table in any way I present myself.
Domonique joined a film group in Arizona in her thirties and then attended film school. She credits director and screenwriter John Russo and actor and producer Russell Streiner as her mentors. After graduating from film school, she founded Kira D. Productions. The production company produced promotional films for companies and films focused on healing. Domonique met Nathan Bechtold, who runs the Indiana Filmmakers Network, being the interim contact for the Bloomington area.
I’ve seen some of her past stuff and I know she’s capable and knows what she’s talking about, so I’m never going to dispute it, Bechtold said.
The two worked together on the release of several film projects, starting with a promotional film for the Domonique Riding Foundation. Their collaboration allowed Bechtold to become more familiar with Bloomington’s network of filmmakers.
Domonique has also helped organize mini-workshops through the Indiana Filmmakers Network.
Domonique said she learned her love of horses while horseback riding while visiting with her aunt and uncle in Australia. She was then introduced to equine therapy during a family retreat through the military.
Everywhere we’ve moved from there, being a military family together, I’ve always found a stable at home, Dominique said.
She created the CET Posse Horsemanship Foundation after discovering that a stable in Bloomington was in danger of closing. The foundation was created to help raise funds to donate to the stable. Now, the foundation hopes to buy an ambassador horse for training and use it for events and a recreation center to host therapeutic events without borrowing one from a stable.
Through the foundation, Domonique offers Safe and sacred spaces, Zen zones and wellness events to raise funds for the foundation and provide therapeutic services to the community. Safe and Sacred Spaces are events for participants to de-stress through events focused on spiritual, mental and physical well-being, said Domonique. Zen Zones work the same way, but are carried out in partnership with other local businesses. Its target audience is the black community, due to the lack of accessible mental health care and to break down the stigma surrounding mental illness within the community.
Domonique said that while there is a significant deficit of mental health professionals and programs around the world, she believes Indiana has the biggest gap between the two.
In a state where the numbers are already high across the board for every gender and race, then you know the disparities are high among minorities, said Domonique.
Outside of her businesses, Domonique is available for spiritual advice and short virtual creative think tanks to acquire skills to run a business and pajama parties.
Sometimes I don’t always know what I’m going to do next, or how I’m going to do it. But I agree with that. I have arrived at a place where I am in love with the mystery. I enjoy failures and triumphs. I don’t see them as the end of the world.
