Romany Malco was a rapper before he was an actor





Over the past two decades, actor Romany Malco has starred in beloved shows such as Weeds and A million little things. But before his big Hollywood break, Malco was on an entirely different career path: as a rapper writing music for some of the biggest artists in the business.

Romany Malco's career before acting

Malco moved around a lot in his childhood before ending up in Baytown, Texas, near Houston. After graduating from high school, Malco had only one goal in mind: to be the next great rapper.

Malco achieved many goals that many aspiring rappers would have killed for. He formed a group called RMG and signed a recording contract with Virgin Records in 1991; when they moved to Los Angeles, they changed their name to College Boyz. They released their first album Radio Fusion Radio in 1992; their second and last album Nuttin 'Less Nuttin' Mo ' came out two years later.

Radio Fusion Radio also featured the hit single "Victim of the Ghetto," which peaked at No. 68 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Hot Rap Singles chart. The Nuttin 'Less Nuttin' Mo ' The single "Rollin" reached number 49 of the Hot Rap Singles.

Romany Malco wrote the music for 1 great artist

Before the formation of College Boyz, Malco aka ROM was trying to get started as a solo rapper. In 1989 he had the opportunity to collaborate with pop star Paula Abdul on his Grammy Award winning single "Opposites Attract".

Malco is often mistakenly credited with performing one of the raps as the animated MC Skat Kat in the music video. Malco clarified in 2013 in a interview with Wendy Williams that he wrote the rap but didn't play it. He mentioned meeting Paula Abdul and asking her, "Who keeps telling people I'm the cat?" and she said, "Yeah, that makes a better story."

Romany Malco took part in hit shows

Of course, Malco's career eventually exploded after his rap career began to die out in the mid-1990s. He was working as a music producer on the 1997 film. Plague when John Leguizamo encouraged Romany to continue playing after being impressed by his dynamic personality. He got his first role credited just a year later in the popular drama series Touched by an angel.

Malcos' first major role came in 2001 when he played iconic rapper MC Hammer in the biopic Too Legit: The Story of MC Hammer. In 2005, months before Weeds created, Malco starred in the popular Judd Apatows film The 40-year-old virgin. The portrayal of Malco de Conrad, a drug dealer with a heart of gold, was many people's first introduction to the actor. It was a successful launch pad, as he spoke his time on Weeds in several other roles over the next decade in films such as Blades of glory, baby mama, and Think like a man.







