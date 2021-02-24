‘The Glorias’ Beauty Team Reinvented Gloria Steinem In 4 Different Ways





11:40 am PST 02/23/2021



by



Rebecca ford



For the film, the hair and makeup team were tasked with transforming several actresses into feminist icons at different stages of her life.

When Gloria Steinem finally arrived on the set of Glories, the Amazon film chronicling her life and directed by Julie Taymor, hairdresser and make-up artist Judy Chin was not sure she had the courage to meet her. Chin, along with Miia Kovero and Adrien Morot, had never met the feminist icon but had been studying her face for months. “It was so weird looking at his footage all of his life and then suddenly having him there,” Chin says. Chin, Kovero and Morot are on the shortlist for Glories, who joins nine other films for a makeup and hairstyle nomination. The trio worked on four actresses Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson and Ryan Kiera Armstrong who will play Steinem over the years. “They look very different from each other, but I tried to tie them together a bit, to bring their skin tones a bit closer,” says Chin, who added freckles to Wilson that were later on. passed on to Vikander. “Julianne’s face shape is very different, so I’m contouring her face to try and mimic Gloria a bit more. And Julianne really has arched eyebrows, so I camouflaged her eyebrows and made them straighter. “ Steinem is well known for its characteristic appearance, which included straight, flowing locks with a central part, which Kovero was able to recreate. “It was really fascinating to research all of her looks, from Playboy bunny looks after doing the blonde streaks, “she said.” I loved playing with all these colors and changing the style. “ Moore also had to play Steinem, who is now 86, for his later years, which required Morot to create prosthetics for around 60% of his face, including the neck, cheeks, eyelids and jaws. “It’s always a balancing act to give her the essence of Gloria while not taking Julianne away from her,” he says. And while the trio didn’t speak directly to Steinem about her impressions of the film, they did hear that she was happy with the way she was captured on screen. And it turns out that Chin met her that day on set: “At one point, she was standing completely alone, and I thought, ‘This is my signal,’” Chin says. “I had the courage to say hello to her and thank her for everything she’s done. And she was utterly lovely.” This story first appeared in the February 17 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







