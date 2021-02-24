How WandaVision filmed the Agatha All Along sequence

WandaVision cinematographer Jess Hall talks about her work on the MCU show, including how the filming of the “Agatha All Along” montage came together.

WandaVisionAgatha’s recent song All Along became a quick hit, and the cinematographer explained how the footage was shot. The series is nearing the end of its nine-episode run, which has set a high standard for other Marvel Cinematic Universes Disney + shows.

A major twist occurred at the end of WandaVision Episode 7, when it was revealed that Wandas’ neighbor Agnes was actually Agatha Harkness, a witch from the Marvel Comics. An incredibly catchy closing musical montage showed various moments from the entire show, revealing how each was secretly manipulated by Agatha and her magical powers. Going into the last two episodes, it looks like Agatha is the main villain of WandaVisionafter all.

In a recent interview with Collider, WandaVision Cinematographer Jess Hall spoke about the unique elements of filming the series due to all of its various tributes to classic TV. Hall also discussed the Agatha All Along sequence in particular, which was shot in pieces due to the dramatic changes in style, costume, set design and aspect ratio seen in WandaVision. With a few exceptions, the footage for the various shots was filmed in order at the end of each subsequent sitcom era. Read Halls’ quote below.

Because you know, she’s in that period costume, there’s a transition where she goes from one costume to another, which obviously was a little different, which was shot slightly out of order. But generally we had these photos when we were on those sets, because the sets were dressed for the time period and we didn’t want to have to go back and fix a house or straighten the street during that time. . So, we would try to get out of our sitcom world when this work is over, and we would be like, okay, now we’re going to do our whole “Agatha All Along” moment. I mean, these are very specific shots, they’re all unique shots, so they often need some type of camera platform or some type of crane or some kind of camera movement that might not be used in the rest of the episode. It would require some kind of change and methodology for us. But yes, we did them mostly in sequence.

WandaVision has received critical praise for its ambitious production approach and varied cinematic styles. The shows’ journey through different eras of American sitcoms included a plethora of Easter eggs and tributes, and with them, unique challenges. Overall though, WandaVision has been very successful in its highly stylized aesthetic, and the leaps between eras and contrasts with the modern outside world have all helped raise the underlying tone of the shows. He made aBlurred area-esque absurdity, creating an effective juxtaposition between the fantasy world of Scarlet Witchs and the reality beyond the hexagon.

WandaVisionAgatha Harkness’s twist turned a lot of what happened in the show on her head. While Wanda is still clearly using her magic to maintain the barrier and control the people within, it seems that Agatha has pushed her out of the shadows the entire time. His real motivation was not properly revealed, but the vines in his basement and WandaVision Episode 7’s hints at the connection clue Agatha could use Wanda to siphon off some sort of power from the multiverse. With the WandaVision finale coming, it won’t be long before viewers are able to uncover the truth for themselves.

