Broadway actor doing his part to help others by providing COVID vaccine updates to New Jersey residents – CBS New York





NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Broadway actor tries to make life a little easier for those struggling to get their COVID vaccine. Even in a mask, their smiles and stickers tell a story of success. “You just want to see them be able to do away with them and feel safe,” Joe DeRosa said. DeRosa celebrates a vaccination victory for her parents. The Ocean County couple couldn’t get a date, so like thousands of others, their son took to the Twitter account VaxxUpdates for information. COVID VACCINE The man behind the account worked anonymously to help patients secure slots in New Jersey. “You help so many people. Why don’t you want your face or name to be visible? CBS2’s Jessica Layton asked. “It’s just important that this stays true to the message, which is again to get eligible New Jersey people vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said. It’s a mission born out of the frustration of trying to help older family members first. “The process is just very confusing. Every county is different. It was a bit of a mess, ”said the man. “There is no centralized information.” CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC He constantly keeps tabs on around 40 different websites and tweets up-to-the-minute information like open centers and available appointments. “In the four weeks that I’m here now, we’ve gotten over 4,000 nominations for eligible New Jerseyens,” he said. The Mystery Man is an actor on hiatus, using his free time not only to aid in the vaccination process, but also to highlight his colleagues who are out of work as the lights are dim on Broadway. “We all want to get back to work,” he said. “It’s important that everyone get vaccinated as soon as possible, that’s true, because we want to get this country back on track.” RELATED STORY – “Vaccine Angels”; Volunteers organize Facebook group to help navigate overwhelming COVID vaccine reservation process It’s not a role he’s ever imagined, but he’s proud to be doing his part in the pandemic. He asks people to pay for his help by donating to the Actor’s Fund. You can donate by visiting actorsfund.org/donate. Jessica Layton of CBS2 contributed to this report.







