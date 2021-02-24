Entertainment
Leave cannibal kink to the pros
Armie Hammer might not have left a series of traumatized women in his wake if he had only sought professional help with his cannibalistic fantasies in a dungeon.
A prominent Hollywood dominatrix tells Page Six that although the actor is accused of crossing the fantasy line to abuse it, the desire to devour flesh is not uncommon in the S&M world and can be channeled into safe and consensual activities before going too far.
“I’m actually surprised how shocked everyone is, because it’s a very common, normal fantasy if any fetish is normal,” said Jenny Nordbak, who helped the cast of A -List and Tinseltown players to safely explore their wildest fetishes. I would expect any professional dominatrix to have seen him regularly.
She thinks that such an anomaly usually comes down not to violence, or literally wanting to eat someone, but some sort of “radical intimacy” and “power and control. [of someone being] ready to surrender a part of themselves.
Nordbak author of the thesis Scarlett’s Letters and host of Wicked Wallflowers Club Podcast » She told us that she had personally helped customers explore their cannibalistic perverts, and she had seen it played out either verbally or as an acting (think of the legendary eat-on-a-strip sushi scenario) teaser, but with steak tartare quality meat).
She added that, as with all issues, “clearly communicated consent and boundaries” are important and especially with something like cannibalism, which could be traumatic. “Maybe the partner is ok with you talking about it in a really abstract way,” says Nordbak, “but they don’t. [want] to know which rib you want to eat and what kind of barbecue sauce you want to use on it.
She said about famous or powerful people, there is a power imbalance because you are a famous person and they are not, so they will let you go with things that they would not let a person pass. normal.
In fact, she says working with one of Hollywood’s private dominatrixes is almost certainly the safest option for a famous fantasy.
“If you are not going to do it with someone with whom you are in a relationship and with whom you have built a relationship of trust, I think a professional would be a good solution, because then this imbalance of power is neutralized because there is an exchange of money and they choose to do so.
Plus, she says, they’ll be experienced with the theme and likely better at helping the “cannibal” experience it.
“It’s harder for a famous person with a potentially exciting fantasy because they have to be a lot more careful… it’s a calculated risk every time you tell someone about it as a famous person,” he said. she declared.
Indulging in a trusted professional or at least in a semi-serious relationship, you are less likely to see him splashed over the internet.
Nordbak says some stars would even be better off finding a more private professional than the dungeon where she worked. (The A-lister who made a random date to get her shot on conditions related to a certain piercing was probably taking too much risk, she said.) “There are people who have the reputation discretion, ”she said, they are happy to come to you.
And not all fantasies need to be shared. “I have fantasies that I’m not necessarily interested in exploring with a partner, but I can explore them through my imagination or through pornography and that’s great and I feel fulfilled and it’s healthy” , said Nordbak. “So I think it kind of depends on the person and the fantasy, but I don’t think all fantasies have to be staged in order for someone to feel fulfilled.
Hammer’s actions went beyond fantasy. He has been accused of abuse by women, including ex Paige Lorenze, who told Page Six that the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ star allegedly used a knife to mark her with the letter A near her vagina. . Another ex, Courtney Vucekovich, has made emotional and sexual abuse claims against the actor.
Hammer has denied any wrongdoing against women, including Lorenze and Vucekovich.
These claims about Mr. Hammer are patently false. [Lorenze], or one of his partners, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon and mutually participatory, his lawyer said in a statement. The stories perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative in an attempt to tarnish Mr. Hammers’ reputation, and the communications of those involved prove it.
