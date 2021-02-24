Here’s when to expect re-release date for Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless’ album

After two years of fighting for her own musical rights, Taylor Swift has finally announced a re-recorded album.

Earlier this month, Swift ad on Instagram that she would release a new version of her 2008 album, Intrepid, and shared the album cover.

Glad to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylors Version) is complete and will be with you soon, Swift wrote. It contains 26 songs, 6 of which have never been released from the safe.

Her hit single from the original album, Love Story, was also re-released earlier this month, as enthusiasm rises over the new songs coming to the album. These additions are songs written by Swift between the ages of 16 and 18 that hurt her having to give up.

In her post, Swift shares a coded message revealing the albums’ release date, April 9. The message is displayed through capital letters throughout the message to his fans. The release date, 4/9, also adds to number 13 and lucky number Swifts.

Fans quickly noticed that the new album cover features Swift in a loose, long-sleeved shirt. This is similar to the one worn by actor Justin Gaston in the original Swifts Musical clip for Love story. The new album cover also features Swift’s long, curly hair, which is nostalgic for Swifts’ hair in the original album cover.

The re-release of albums follows Talent Manager Acquisition of the Brauns scooter from Big Machine Records, Swift’s former label. The acquisition included the rights to Swifts’ first six albums: Taylor swift, fearless, speak now, red, 1989 and Reputation. Swift wrote about her struggle with Scooter Brauns while shopping for her work on her Tumblr.

She wrote , now Scooter has robbed me of my lifelong job, which I never had the chance to buy. Basically my musical legacy is about to be in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.

This acquisition prevented Swift from performing a medley of her songs for the 2019 American Music Awards because it was considered a re-recording of her music. Braun and his team also refused to allow Swift to use his music in his 2020. Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

In one Twitter post, she wrote, they will allow me to use my music only if I do these things: if I agree not to re-record copied versions of my songs next year (which I am legally allowed to do) do and can’t wait to do). .. It’s wrong.

After the long battle, Swift is now allowed to re-record her past music and release never-before-seen tracks. While fans are thrilled with the re-release and Swift’s victory over Scooter Braun, she plans to re-record more albums and seems more determined than ever to do so.

This process was more fulfilling and emotional than I could have imagined and made me even more determined to re-record all of my music, Swift shared on Instagram. Hope you like this release as much as I enjoyed traveling through time to recreate it.

