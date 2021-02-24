Fans return for New Jersey-based teams





(AP) Fans will be allowed to attend sporting and entertainment events at New Jerseys’ largest facilities in limited numbers starting next week, Governor Phil Murphy said on Monday. New Jersey venues with 5,000 or more indoor seats will be allowed to have 10% of those seats occupied by fans from March 1, the Democratic governor said on sports radio station WFAN. For outdoor sites with more than 5,000 places, the number will be 15% of the capacity. Murphy said he decided to allow limited in-person attendance after reviewing a wide range of coronavirus-related statistics, including hospitalizations, number of hospital admissions versus discharges, overall rate positivity for COVID-19 and the rate of transmission, and determining that small crowds can be safely allowed. He said facial blankets and social distancing will be needed in those places. If you buy tickets together, you can sit together, but if not, we have to go our separate ways, he said. The ordinance applies to major state arenas, including the Prudential Center in Newark, where the NHL’s New Jersey Devils play, and outdoor stadiums, including MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, home of the Giants and Jets of New York NFL. The governor said about 1,700 to 1,800 fans should be allowed to attend Devils games under the new rules.







