beautiful star Sridevi third anniversary of death Bollywood, Tollywood celebrities recalled

Can anyone forget the beautiful stars, Sridevi? Obviously, a big no. The whole world has woken up to the shocking news of the disappearance of legendary actress Sridevi on February 24, 2018. According to reports, she died from an accidental drowning in Dubai.
Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, aka Sridevi, was one of the stars of the dhunia motion picture film who enjoyed an incredible fan in many regional film industries across the country. She entered the film industry at the age of four and has acted in various Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. She has been called as the first female superstar in Indian cinema.
Sridevi has received various accolades including a National Film Award, a Nandi Award, the Tamil Nadu State Film Award, the Kerala State Film Award, four Filmfare Awards, including a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and three Filmfare Awards South. The “English Vinglish” actress was one of the most important and influential figures in the South Indian film industry.
Today, on the third anniversary of Sridevi’s death, his friends and fans remember Athiloka Sundari.
An actress who gave a new story to the art of theater. #Sridevi redefined the image of an actress through her countless roles. His repertoire was deep, intense and varied. A star whose skills cannot be forgotten. She still reigned supreme on the big screen. We miss her. https://t.co/xOro49E2il
Chaitanya K Prasad (@ Chatty111Prasad) February 24, 2021
In memory of the female superstar, actress par excellence, one of the absolute queens of Bollywood, #Sridevi on the 3rd anniversary of death
With co-stars #AnilKapoor #RishiKapoor #Jeetendra#SrideviIsImmortal #sridevilivesforever #RIPSridevi@AnilKapoor @BoneyKapoor pic.twitter.com/yOVhau1lNa
N Memories Movies (@BombayBasanti) February 23, 2021
3 YEARS WITHOUT U
Not a day goes by that I don’t feel your absence, Sriji! I miss your movies, your appearances at different events, your smile, your outfits … nothing can fill the space you left in our hearts years ago. I wish I had one more chance to be with you.#Sridevi #RIPSridevi pic.twitter.com/yDKLfcmWnW
Deepa Bhatia (@_chipswithdips) February 24, 2021
3 years have passed since you decided to leave us and move on to the next life. These 3 years have been the longest, the most difficult and the saddest years for us because you were not around us. We are sure you are in a better place. We miss you Sri Madam.#Sridevi #SrideviLivesForever #RIPSridevi pic.twitter.com/nr35Aj16fV
Sridevi Sena (@ProudSridevians) February 24, 2021
She never bragged about the abundant and endless praise and praise she received … #Sridevi 3rd anniversary of death. We will love it and we miss you ma’am. #SrideviLivesForever pic.twitter.com/EWr251LqpA
ShaguftaRafique (@ shufta20) February 24, 2021
Remember #Sridevi on the third anniversary of death pic.twitter.com/YgXbE9vzUA
PR Sundar (@ PRSundar64) February 24, 2021
Remember #Sridevi Madame on the occasion of her third anniversary of death! We miss you Mom! #SrideviLivesForever | @BoneyKapoor | #Valimai pic.twitter.com/LMpxyF3pWb
THALA FAN COMMUNITY (@TFCTeamPage) February 24, 2021
