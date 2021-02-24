Entertainment
Vanity Fair Hollywood issue under fire for excluding Latinos
Vanity Fairs kaleidoscopic attempt at Coverage of the Hollywood problem was celebrated on social media Tuesday, but fell flat with a number of critics who called out the magazine for excluding Latinx stars.
The brightly colored fold-out cover and vivid magazine website presentation debuted on Tuesday to applaud the actors, producers and directors who have taken storytelling with hope and humanity forward during a surreal year.
The cover features several Seasonal Awards contenders and Pandemic Era stars Michael B. Jordan, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Sacha Baron Cohen on the main cover, and Spike Lee, Maya Rudolph, LaKeith Stanfield (on a white horse , nothing less), Awkwafina, Michaela Coel and Daniel Levy on the second panel in a psychedelic aesthetic.
Some commentators were quick to point out that no original Latinx creation was included in the shoot.
I’m here to ask where are the Latinos? a Twitter user wrote. What someone else replied: Were the life of their parties, but very rarely get an invite.
This sentiment echoed a long-standing frustration among Latinx creators in Hollywood who are struggling to be seen on screen and behind the scenes.
Other critics have noted that the power of magazine A-list stars has felt out of step in a year marked by so much turmoil over politics and the pandemic.
Nonetheless, Vanity Fair reveled in his efforts.
The 27th issue of Vanity Fair Hollywood is here! In a surreal year, these 10 stars have reached new creative heights, dug new emotional depths and showed us hope and humanity, the caption said on Vanity Fairs’ Instagram post. It aimed to create a dazzling fantasy to celebrate those visionaries who bent down, learned and illuminated the way forward.
The irreverent portraits and accompanying video were shot by concept artists Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari, who filmed the portfolio from Costa Rica.
The annual issue Usually achieves the Herculean feat of bringing the lights together in a room for the photoshoot. But the stars were shot individually and from a distance this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later layered over surreal backdrops with imaginary bears, gargoyles and chandeliers.
This year, the shoots were still a big undertaking, taking place in virtually 10 remote locations spanning six cities and four continents. In a statement, the magazine said he was executed with a level of collaboration that takes on added meaning and value in a time of isolation.
We couldn’t have asked for a more talented and transcendent cast of characters than our cover stars this year, editor Radhika Jones wrote in the issues. letter from the editor. They have helped push the boundaries of what entertainment can be and the stories it can convey, whether in a theater, on television, or somewhere in between. This issue exists to celebrate Hollywood and measure its evolution, and on both fronts we’ve found something to talk about.
By Richard Lawsons cover story titled Let There Be Light: “[E]everyone we selected for our 27th Annual Hollywood has worked to keep important conversations alive onscreen or behind the scenes, or both. Her essay also spoke about the twin wounds of shutting down production and shutting down movie theaters that pushed Hollywood into existential crisis.
It is not known who else the magazine tried to recruit for the issue and who refused. Vanity Fair representatives did not comment on the lack of Latin representation on Tuesday when contacted by The Times.
This is also the second year in a row that the magazine has abandoned its usual portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz, who has produced more than a dozen brilliant covers.
Last year Ethan James Green photographed the cover, which starred Eddie Murphy, Rene Zellweger, Jennifer Lopez, Laura Dern and Antonio Banderas, among others. In 2019, photographer Emmanuel Chivo Lubezkis featured stars such as Roma actress Yalitza Aparicio, Chadwick Boseman, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Tessa Thompson and Henry Golding.
Issue 2021 features stories about the 10 cover stars, plus a profile of actress Amanda Seyfried, a story from Warner Bros. Snyder Cup. Justice League and a Hillsong mega-church investigation.
The printed issue will hit newsstands on March 2.
