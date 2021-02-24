Entertainment
BU alum talks about his work on Raya and the Last Dragon – The Daily Free Press
Every premiere is thrilling, especially when it comes to working on a new Disney animated film.
For a BU alumnus, 2019 was not only the year he graduated from college, but also started working on his first feature film with Walt Disney Animations: Raya and the Last Dragon.
Brian Gaugler, a former Questrom School of Business student, works as a production assistant for Walt Disney Animation Studios.
Disney is releasing its latest animated film, Raya and the Last Dragon, on March 5 in select theaters and with special access on Disney +. The film is Disney’s first animated film with a Southeast Asian main character.
It was a really great first experience for a movie, in part because there were a lot of premieres, Gaugler said, especially since the movie was pretty much one of the first to be shot almost entirely in the House.
The film follows Raya, a lonely young warrior on her quest through the epic fantasy world of Kumandra inspired by the geography and culture of Southeast Asia to find the last dragon to save her family and the kingdom.
The all-star cast has known names, including lead actress Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina and Sandra Oh.
Gaugler worked in the character animation department, he said, which defines the emotional beats of the characters.
Gaugler said he started working at the studio in November 2019. While working on Raya and the Last Dragon, he said the transition from working on a film in person to remote was one of his favorite parts of the project. .
We’ve all kind of had the experience of getting on our feet as fast as we can trying to keep the movie moving. He said: It was a hands-on experience that we all had together and it strengthened the bonds in my team.
Brian said his favorite part of the movie was seeing the character Sisu the Last Dragon after nearly the entire species sacrificed themselves to save humanity 500 years ago.
There was a lot of really fun two-way dialogue to create his character, he said, and see how the animators took that character and kind of followed him and brought him to life.
In terms of advice for students, Gaugler said staying active in creating and connecting with others in the field is important for students who want to be successful in the industry.
Whether it’s making this short with a friend, or getting your friends together to watch movies or maybe read scripts, it’s kind of keeping your mind flexing those creative muscles, he says. . And also meet people from the industry.
He added that, especially while students are in college, getting the most out of learning is another important step in preparing for their careers.
Students have a great opportunity to learn from people, he said. It’s kind of your job when you’re a student, so once you’re ready to try and get into the industry, you’ve got this nice toolkit that you’ve created yourself.
Debbie Danielpour, an assistant professor at the BU of Film and Television with a background in screenwriting, said her best advice for students is to look at their approach to taking a job and being disjointed.
Whatever opportunities will put you in front of the process or in front of people who will help you see the process and possibly get another opportunity, Danielpour said, you have to do it.
Chris Anderson, a film and television speaker, said networking, while difficult due to the pandemic, is also very important for success.
It’s a very personality-driven company, and people want to work with people who they get along with and work well with and who bring something to the party for them, Anderson said. All of this is best measured personally, interpersonally.
As for the sequel for him, Gaugler said he’s currently working on another recently announced film, Encanto.
At the end of the day, Gaugler said that any student aspiring to enter the industry must have a drive to succeed, which is evident at Walt Disney Animations.
It’s our love for stories and in particular for bringing those cartoons and animated characters to life through the animation process, said Gaugler, it’s what drives everyone at the studio.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]