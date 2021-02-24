Bollywood Superstar’s Most Incredible Family Moments

Shahid Kapoor was born on February 25, 1981 in New Delhi to Bollywood actors Neelima Azeem and Pankaj Kapoor. Shahid’s parents separated when he was only 3 years old. He spent his childhood with his mother and maternal grandparents.

Shahid started out as a background dancer and gradually rose through the ranks in Bollywood. Her love affair with Kareena Kapoor was the talk of the town. The two stars started dating as they paired up for the movie ‘Fida’. However, the couple broke up after dating for almost half a decade.

Shahid fell in love and tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. The superstar has been open about her love life ever since. Speaking about the first time he saw and fell in love with Mira, Shahid said: “I still fall in love with her, a little more each day. The first time we met we talked for seven We were at a friend’s farm in Delhi. We went for a walk outside and the sun was setting behind her. I realized that her eyes weren’t dark. They had a nutty tint. “there I felt shayad main iss ladki se shaadi kar sakta hoon. But I also thought to myself, ‘What are you thinking? Bees saal ki hai besharam!’ “

The two lovebirds only met a few times before getting married. The couple were lucky enough to have two adorable babies, Misha and Zain Kapoor.

Here are some of the superstar’s most amazing family moments–