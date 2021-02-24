Actor Garrett Hedlund receives parental advice from Tim McGraw





Actor Garrett Hedlund and his girlfriend Emma Roberts have just welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Rhodes, and in a new interview he reveals the parenting advice the boy’s godfather Tim McGraw gave him . Hedlund, 36, met McGraw, 53, when they were chosen as father and son in Friday night lights in 2004. Hedlund was 19 at the time, while McGraw was in his 30s, and they also fell into an off-screen father and son relationship, as Hedlund recalls in a new interview he conducted with McGraw via LeoEdit.com the one published on Monday (February 22). Hedlund admits he often said McGraw was “like a father to me,” while the singer joked, “Even now. I don’t know if he’s a son enough, or maybe I’m like a cool uncle? “ In the broad conversation, Hedlund admits that as a first-time parent, he struggles to let his son cry to fall asleep. “I know that at some point the best thing to do is let them cry to fall asleep, but I can’t stand it,” he observes. “I’m going to hold him quiet and wake up all night… but eventually I’m going to have to let him cry to fall asleep.” McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, are the parents of three daughters; Gracie, 23, Maggie and Audrey, 22, 19. He tells Hedlund that despite traditional wisdom, they still let their daughters sleep with them in the same room. “I know there are rules about ‘Don’t put your kids to bed with you because they’ll never grow up or leave.’ You know what a beautiful thing for us was, ”McGraw shares, adding that the tradition continued for many years during the holiday season. “Until the girls left the house, they would come and they would make sequins on Christmas night all through high school. Even when Gracie came here the first two years after she left,” he tells Hedlund, who also co-starred with him in Strong country in 2010. “They were coming back, they were making sequins in our room and sleeping with us all night in our room. There was never a time that they didn’t.” Elsewhere in the interview, they touch on the influence of growing up in the country, their own father’s role in their lives, how McGraw and Hill decided early on to put their family before their careers and more. Next: See more houses of country singers See the interior of Tim McGraw + the stunning Nashville Estate from Faith Hill: See Tim McGraw’s interior and Faith Hill’s spectacular Beverly Hills mansion: Discover the historic mansion of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in Tennessee:







