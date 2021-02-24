Boss Moves: Into Issa Rae’s Hollywood Empire





Getty The multi-talented designer has opened new doors and opened her own path to Hollywood. Issa Rae has proven that you don’t have to let the status quo stop you from creating… let the industry catch up. Here are the recipes on how Rae’s will and imagination push the boundaries of how black women can create, own, and develop without limits: Creating longevity in Hollywood For Rae, being a black designer in Hollywood is a dream come true, which is why she is planting her roots deeper to ensure the longevity of her work. Recently launched Hoorae Media which will consolidate all of its businesses from film, television, music, management and more. Consolidating her businesses is just one of the ways she is taking root. His production company has gone from a WeWork space to a two-story office in Inglewood. Crowdfunding queen The producer, director and actress has had success using her social influence to raise money for her projects. For its webseries, The Misadventures of the Clumsy Black Girl, she created a Kickstarter campaign that raised over $ 56,000 to complete the first season. Pharrell Williams contributed to his Kickstarter for the 2nd season. The actor uses her social influence to launch projects and raise funds for causes she believes in. In 2016, she created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the children of Alton Sterling. In nine hours, the page raised $ 200,000. The crowdfund raised a total of $ 714,609. Paying Forward for the Next Generation of Creators The Emmy-nominated producer and actress shares her wealth of knowledge about entering the television industry with a 14-video virtual course on MasterClass. In addition to sharing his lessons learned, Rae is a partner of the new digital platform for black creatives, Blacktag, and will create original content for the platform. She also makes sure black creatives get paid for their viral content and the data they’ve generated by investing a minority stake in Streamlytics Clture, a consumer app that helps minority consumers own and monetize their data. Reinvest in your community The Inglewood native is dedicated to supporting and building the neighborhood that raised her. She is intentional with the filming of HBO episodes Unsafe in the area, which shows the love of local businesses and attractions. One of these investments is Hilltop Café + Kitchen. As a co-owner, Rae envisions the cafe as a hub of creativity and collaboration, as she spends a lot of time writing in cafes and wishes there were more black-owned places she could frequent in. his neighborhood. Expanding your brand beyond television and cinema This multi-hyphenated boss seeks to do more than transform the television and film industry. She expanded her portfolio by adding equity to black-owned businesses and starting new businesses. His latest businesses include Sienna Naturals, a hair care line, and providing capital for Topicals, a skin care line. Music is so integral to her production work that she has created a label, Raedio. The artists she signs own their masters and she uses her show to promote and create visibility for her artists.







