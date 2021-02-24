Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo share photo from 30-year reunion





It’s been 17 years since the release of “13 Going on 30”, but it’s safe to say that stars Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo are still booming! The two reunited on Tuesday and shared a selfie together. “Reconnect with an old friend” Ruffalo posted. “Anyone know where we can have Razzles in Canada?” The Razzles are the candy of their characters, Jenna Rink and Matt Flamhaff, linked to the film’s pre-teen best friends. In his post, Garner also made a sneaky reference to the film’s plot. “I wish the dust worked! And I had a perfect day with my old friend, ”she captioned break. In the movie, Garner’s character Jenna has a bad birthday experience at the age of 13 and locks herself in a closet and wishes she was “30, good looking and successful.” To her surprise, the magical dust her friend Matt gave her actually works. She wakes up at the age of 30 to find that she lives in a posh apartment on Fifth Avenue and works for a fashion magazine. The downside of getting everything she wanted as a teenager, however, is that she doesn’t like the person she’s become. Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo at the premiere of “13 Going on 30” in 2004. Michael Caulfield Archive / WireImage She struggles with the kind of woman she wants to be and realizes she’s in love with the adult version of her childhood best friend, Matt (aka Ruffalo) before she turns into one again. 13 year old girl. Garner was never shy about his affection for “13 Going on 30.” When the film turned 15, she sharing a plethora of footage from the film, as well as photos of his young castmates 15 years ago. In a long and heartfelt legend, Garner sprang from the enduring appeal of the movie “Happy” and praised his young co-stars, including “Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson and “Pretty Little Liars” alum Ashley. Benson, who are now enjoying a successful career in Hollywood. . Related “The film benefited from the performances of so many young actresses. Open and sparkling with magic so now, 15 years later, they rule the world,” she writes. “Imagine if every 13 year old girl had the opportunity to dance and feel beautiful like the girls in this movie.” Ruffalo has also shared tributes to romantic comedy in the past. Last year, on the film’s anniversary, he posted a photo of himself and Garner at the end of the film. “Happy birthday to 13 to 30 today! Remember what the world was like when the Razzles were all the rage? Miss this time,” he said. Ruffalo and Garner are both in Vancouver filming “The Adam Project” for Netflix. Variety reports Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana are also in the film. Details are kept secret from the project.







