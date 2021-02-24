Magic Kingdom Universe to connect Disney theme parks with Disney + shows – Daily News





A new Magic Kingdom universe modeled on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the interconnected Star Wars stories on Disney + will bring together characters from Disney theme parks and classic animated films with a growing series of shows on the streaming service. Disney superfan and television producer Ron Moore is developing a Disney + metaverse dubbed the Magic Kingdom Universe that explores characters and stories from Disney theme parks and classic movies, according to the Hollywood Reporter. SEE ALSO: Will abandoned Disneyland annual pass holders flock to rival theme parks? Moore will work with Walt Disney Imagineering to build and oversee the Magic Kingdom universe set in the world of Disney theme parks, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The Magic Kingdom universe could explore Disney theme park characters like the Jungle Cruise sea ship captain, Big Thunder Mountain prospector or Matterhorn climbers as an example, the post reported by the entertainment industry. The TV writer and producer is best known for his work on Syfy’s Battlestar Galactica, Starz’s Outlander, Apple’s For All Mankind and the Star Trek universe. Moore will be joined on the Disney Magic Kingdom Universe franchise by longtime collaborators Maril Davis and Ben McGinnis, according to the Hollywood Reporter. I’m a huge fan and aficionado of Disneyland Park in Anaheim to the point where I would go there periodically on my own and do the rides, ”Moore told The Hollywood Reporter. “The opportunity for me to work on a lot of classic Disney intellectual property and things in their library that meant so much to me as a kid and that I ultimately shared with my kids was just something that I couldn’t let it go. “ The first Magic Kingdom Universe project in the works for Disney + will be based on the Society of Explorers and Adventurers, an alternate reality where Disney characters exist in Disney theme parks, according to the Hollywood Reporter. SEE ALSO: Disney theme parks bounce back faster than expected, analysts say Imagineers created the Society of Explorers and Adventurers as the backdrop for several attractions at Tokyo DisneySea, according to Insider Theme Park. Since then, SEA Scenarios have been incorporated into the Mystic Manor attraction at Hong Kong Disneyland, the Skipper Canteen at Floridas Magic Kingdom, the Tropical Hideaway Restaurant at Disneyland and Jungle Cruise, and the Big Thunder Mountain rides in Disney Parks around the world. , according to Theme Park Insider. The Society of Explorers and Adventurers provides the perfect way for Disney to create a metaverse that connects several creative franchises from its theme parks, wrote theme park insider Robert Niles. Niles advocated that Disney do more with the Society of Explorers and Adventurers in its theme park columns for the Southern California News Group. SEE ALSO: How Disney Imagineering turned the Rainforest Cafe into a Star Wars rebel base in Downtown Disney Moore is already working on a Swiss Family Robinson series for Disney + with Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu.

