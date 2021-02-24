Anonymous Broadway Actor Provides COVID Vaccine Updates to New Jersey Residents – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic and Best of New York City





New York Weather: CBS2 2/23 Nightly forecast at 11:00 p.m.CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 23 at 11 p.m. 5 hours ago

Anonymous Broadway actor provides COVID vaccine updates to New Jersey residentsBroadway actor tries to make life a little easier for those struggling to get COVID shots; CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports. 5 hours ago

Police released photo of suspect accused of hitting 2-year-old on the subwayThere is an update on the search for a woman accused of hitting a toddler on a subway train. 5 hours ago

NJ State Troopers save 14-year-old trapped in swampThree New Jersey state soldiers rescued a 14-year-old boy stranded in a freezing swamp late Sunday night. 5 hours ago

Officials point fingers at U.S. Capitol riots hearingThere was a lot of finger pointing in Washington during a hearing on the deadly riots on the United States Capitol on Tuesday; CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports. 5 hours ago

Officers implicated in Daniel Prude’s death will not be chargedOfficers implicated in Daniel Prude’s death will not be charged. 5 hours ago

Fans are finally allowed back to Nets, Knicks GamesNew York sports fans took a big step forward on their way to reopen on Tuesday night. They could finally watch the Knicks and Nets in person; CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports. 5 hours ago

Woman and child found dead in river in Boonton, NJA woman and a child were found dead in a river in Morris County, New Jersey on Tuesday; CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports. 5 hours ago

Golf Great Tiger Woods seriously injured after car crashA car crash left Tiger Woods, one of the greatest golfers of our time, seriously injured and hospitalized; CBS2’s Otis Livingston reports. 5 hours ago

Body of woman, child found near Rockaway River in New JerseyPolice investigate tragic death of woman and 11-year-old child in New Jersey; CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports. 6 hours ago

NYPD: Man Tried To Pull Down Woman’s Pants On Manhattan Subway PlatformPolice attempt to locate a man who allegedly attempted to pull down a woman’s pants on a Manhattan subway platform on February 20, 2021 (NYPD Crime Stoppers) 7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 2/23 Evening forecast at 6 p.m.CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 23 at 6 p.m. 10 hours ago

Driver rescued after car descended from embankment in upstateFirefighters rescued a driver when his car fell into an embankment in Orange County on Monday. 10 hours ago

NYC launches campaign to fight anti-Asian hateWith anti-Asian crime on the rise across the country, New York City launches campaign to help fight hate in all five boroughs; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story. 10 hours ago

Suspect charged with 2 attempted rapes in BronxA suspect is currently under arrest, charged with two attempted rapes in the Bronx. 10 hours ago

MTA to start employee vaccination program on WednesdayThe MTA facilitates access to the coronavirus vaccine for its employees. 10 hours ago

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont defends transition to age-based COVID vaccine eligibilityGovernor Ned Lamont defends his decision to rewrite the rules for getting vaccinated in Connecticut. From next week onwards, age will be the determining factor, not employment status or underlying disease; Tony Aiello of CBS2 spoke with the Governor. 10 hours ago

Fans are allowed to return to New York sports arenasFans return in limited numbers to the New York sports arenas on Tuesday night; CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports. 10 hours ago

Off-duty NYPD officers credited with saving man’s life after performing CPR in parking lotTwo NYPD officers on leave who were in the right place at the right time are hailed as heroes. They took action and performed CPR, saving a man from the brink of death; CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports. 10 hours ago

Family entertainment centers allow to reopen across New York with COVID security protocols in placeFamily entertainment centers will soon reopen in New York state for the first time in nearly a year, but how will they keep COVID safe? CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports. 10 hours ago

COVID vaccine may cause swelling in patients who have facial fillersAs the rush to administer and administer COVID vaccines continues, there is a potential side effect of the vaccine that you may not have heard of. It can cause facial swelling in people who have had a certain cosmetic procedure, but CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez says it’s treatable. 11 hours ago

Tri-State area educators and parents say it is unfair to subject students to standardized tests during pandemicThe 2020-2021 school year and its challenges are unlike anything students have experienced before. Nevertheless, the Federal Ministry of Education has published its guidelines requiring standardized tests; Reports from Hazel Sanchez of CBS2. 11 hours ago

No charge for officers involved in Daniel Prude’s deathOfficers implicated in Daniel Prude’s death will not be charged. 11 hours ago

Family of Brooklyn woman killed by husband in 2017 say police should have done more to helpStill grieving family says police should have done more the day a young Brooklyn woman was killed; CBS2’s Christina Fan reports. 11 hours ago

