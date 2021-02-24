BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Big Bang’s G-Dragon reportedly dating

BLACKPINKs Jennie and Big Bangs G-Dragon have reportedly been dating for a year.

That’s according to a new report from the South Korean entertainment site Sending, which was released today (February 24). The publication claimed to have seen the K-pop idols on “routine” secret dates at the G-Dragons villa in Seoul’s Hannam-dong district.

The duo’s relationship is apparently an open secret at their label YG Entertainment, an anonymous source close to the idols said. Sending.“Jennies’ mother is also aware of her relationship with G-Dragon. She is grateful that he takes care of her, they added, as translated bySoompi.

Sendingalso noted that on the day of BLACKPINKs’ online gig “The Show,” Jennie left for the event straight from the G-Dragons villa. In addition, the Big Bang members’ car was sighted near the Korea International Exhibition Center where the hit concert took place.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment has yet to confirm the report. In a statement to E-Daily,as translated Reddit, the agency said that regarding the privacy of the two artists, it will not be possible to confirm the news.

Last year BLACKPINK released their long-awaited debut album, simply titled “The Album”. The LP debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 Albums chart upon its release, and also topped the Gaon Albums chart.

Meanwhile, Big Bang’s last musical release was their 2018 digital single ‘Flower Road, which was co-written by G-Dragon and TOP.The group has been on hiatus since, though the remaining four members have been fired from their positions. military functions in 2019.