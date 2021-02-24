New York’s indoor and outdoor stadiums and arenas begin to reopen





ALBANY, NY (AP) – Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center plan to allow hundreds of fans to attend select events and entertainment starting Tuesday. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that stadiums and arenas with a capacity of 10,000 people or more could reopen with a limited number of spectators for sports and entertainment from February 23. The Barclays Center, which has around 17,700 seats for basketball games and plans to fill 300 seats, received state approval to reopen Tuesday for the Brooklyn Nets’ home game against the Sacramento Kings. And the New York Knicks and New York Rangers have said they plan to host around 2,000 fans at Madison Square Garden, starting with Tuesday’s Knicks game against the Golden State Warriors. Outdoor and indoor arenas may reopen at 10% of normal capacity under Cuomo’s plan – a move that has raised concern from public health experts over still high rates of COVID-19 infections, the risk higher transmission indoors and the threat of greater contagion. variants.



In addition to approval from the State Department of Health, Cuomo’s plan requires mask warrants, social distancing, and temperature testing. All staff and spectators must also receive a negative laboratory test within 72 hours of the event. Public health experts say this means it’s possible that people who have recently contracted COVID-19 could test negatively but transmit the virus on game day.



