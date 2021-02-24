Why Star is Disney’s next big salvo in its war with Netflix

The family-owned Hollywood giant is betting more adult programming will help boost subscribers at risk of brand confusion.



When Disney launched the Disney + streamer in November 2019, it relied on the worldwide recognition of Luke Skywalker, Iron Man, Moana and Buzz Lightyear to great effect. The service has attracted 95 million subscribers in just over a year. Soon Disney will find out what happens when characters like Olivia Pope, Betty Suarez, and Jack Bauer crash their streaming night.

On February 23, Disney began adding programming that further inclines adults to Disney + in markets such as Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand under the new Star streaming brand. The entertainment giants plan to feature Star as a content hub within Disney + alongside Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic is designed to help fuel overseas listings, but it also risks creating confusion for the family-owned Disney + brand.

Everyone knows about Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar, but Star is kind of nebulous general entertainment, so it’s a lot harder to have an obvious value proposition for people, says Doug Creutz, media and entertainment analyst at Cowen. I don’t know that having Star will make someone who hasn’t bought Disney + on their own to go and buy Disney + afterwards.

To add to the challenge, Disney plans to increase the price of Disney + to 8.99 in Europe and 7.99 pounds in the UK (both equate to around $ 11), whether or not the subscriber has the. plan to watch new Star programming, which will come from Disney – owned ABC Signature, 20th Television, FX Productions and 20th Century Studios.

By offering Star programming within the Disney + universe in many markets, Disney is turning the service into a more direct competitor to Netflix, which with hundreds of new releases each year promises to have something for everyone. Disney is already quickly catching up to Netflix, which took nearly a decade to build up a streaming subscriber base the size of Disney + today.

Disney has also taken a page from Netflix’s playbook by investing in local content. On February 16, the conglomerate unveiled 10 European original series, spanning the dramatic, comic and documentary genres, including a French four-part mini-series on the death of a young student in 1986 and a series on the Italian Mafia narrated from ‘a female point of view. Disney + plans to order at least 50 European originals by 2024.

Like a supercharged Netflix, they follow the same global strategy but deploy it at a much faster rate, says UK-based Guy Bisson of Ampere Analysis. Netflix already has all of its subscriber growth and 62% of its ordered originals coming from outside the United States

Although Netflix continues to grow at a rapid rate, surpassing 200 million subscribers by the end of 2020, analyst firm Digital TV Research estimates that Disney + will overtake the streaming pioneer in terms of paying members within the next five years. coming years. (Disney expects to have between 230 and 260 million paid subs by the end of fiscal 2024.)

Disney has avoided mixing family-friendly programming with more adult rates in the United States, where it operates Disney + as a separate service from mainstream streamer Hulu. But Jan Koeppen, president of Disney in Europe, Middle East and Africa, said a survey of subscribers showed they actually wanted a broader content offering in the app. They all said: We love the choice. And the adults among them had a term they used often: We wish we had even more choices for what they call the time, the time the kids went to bed, Koeppen explained at a press conference on February 17.

To account for the wide range of viewers likely to access a household Disney + account, the company has tightened its parental controls and will allow users to filter content based on the content’s age rating.

Bisson of Ampere sees a parallel between Disneys’ overall approach of combining Disney + and Star and its US strategy of bundling its various Disney +, Hulu and ESPN offerings into one low-cost monthly transaction. Bisson has dubbed the composition strategy and expects other WarnerMedias studio-backed HBO Max streamers, ViacomCBS Paramount + and NBCUniversals Peacock to copy it as they roll out worldwide. Essentially it’s about reinventing the wheel, he says, by continuously doing what pay TV and cable have done by bundling channels and services into one discounted package.

Peter Csathy, chairman of consulting firm CreaTV Media, expects Star’s launch to only mark the beginning of Disneys’ expansion of its Disney + subscription streaming service, saying: Ultimately, Disney + will be the focus of more than just video. It will be home to all things Disney and will offer varying levels of service with various perks including early entry to theme parks, ongoing specialty Disney products and more.

Disney had considered introducing Hulu as a mass market service worldwide, but found that the US-based platform does not have brand awareness outside of the US, according to the CEO Bob Chapek. Star, meanwhile, takes its name from Star India, media giant Disney acquired as part of its deal with Fox which operates the popular Hotstar streaming brand in India and parts of Asia. (The Indias Disney + Hotstar brand represents approximately 30% of the global Disney + subscriber base.)

But launching Star will prove to be more complicated than rolling out Disney +. Star will not be offered in the United States, for example, as Hulu is already playing a similar role. Meanwhile, in Latin America, the service will be offered as a standalone streamer called Star + and will include live sports. They’re trying to tailor the product to the market as best they can, Creutz says, and it’s certainly not a one-size-fits-all solution.

Georg Szalai contributed to this report.

This story appeared in the February 24 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.