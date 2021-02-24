Emraan Hashmi calls Bollywood “ FAKE ”

Bombay: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who recently featured in a “Lut Gaye” music video, explained why he stays away from glitz and glamor after his job is done. The actor, who finished nearly two decades in the industry, called Bollywood “fake”.

In a recent radio interview with host Siddharth Kannan, Emraan Hashmi revealed that he has followed a certain “work ethic” since his first appearance in the movies.

When asked if he is distancing himself from the industry because he finds it ‘fake’ since insiders mostly hype their faces but also tear the same people behind their backs, Emraan said: “It’s a fact. There are no two ways about this. This is the truth of our industry. But it’s not just because of that. I think a person’s life should be more than just their profession.

The ‘Raaz’ actor also confessed that he has always been rooted because of his friends and family, who are not part of showbiz. He even added that keeping his distance from the industry after his job helped him maintain his sanity.

Professionally, Emraan Hashmi has a series of interesting films lined up. He is set for the release of ‘Mumbai Saga’, a crime thriller by Sanjay Gupta alongside John Abraham, ‘Chehre’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan and ‘Harami“. Emraan will also be seen playing the antagonist in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif with ‘Tiger 3’.