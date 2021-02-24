Hijabi director Lena Khan talks about breaking down barriers in Hollywood, Entertainment News & Top Stories

LOS ANGELES – Director Lena Khan – who directs new Disney + family comedy Flora & Ulysses – is breaking barriers as the first hijab-wearing director in Hollywood.

The Canadian-American, who is Indian Muslim, directs the new Disney + family comedy Flora & Ulysses, about a young girl, Flora (Matilda Lawler), who teams up with an overpowered squirrel.

Female directors are already a rare breed when it comes to major Hollywood productions, and while Khan says there are a few who are Muslim, they are not yet well known or could be less open about their faith.

And she herself is still the only hijab-wearing director she knows to work in Hollywood today, the 34-year-old said in a recent Zoom interview in Los Angeles.

Khan’s first feature film was The Tiger Hunter (2016), a comedy-drama that she co-wrote, directed and produced and was a hit on the film festival circuit.

Inspired by the stories of her father and other immigrants, she is a Muslim Indian immigrant trying to integrate into 1970s America.

She funded the film with a Kickstarter campaign that was supported by the South Asian and Muslim communities.

It was after she realized that many potential investors, Muslims and non-Muslims alike, were reluctant to support a hijab-wearing filmmaker.

“I think a lot of people felt like a Hijabi filmmaker either didn’t know what she was doing or wasn’t cool enough to work in this industry,” she laughs.

“Or that she might be retained in the industry because of prejudice. And there is a bit of that, but there are also huge opportunities if you keep fighting for them.

“You kind of just have to keep plugging in and finding people who will support you anyway, and show them what you can do.”

She has also directed episodes of the popular Netflix teen comedy Never Have I Ever (2020-present), which is starred by a Native American girl.

“I have found that a lot of people, when you first meet them and you are a Muslim, especially when you wear a hijab, they think that you maybe have an accent, that you maybe don’t. not a new take on things or that you might not be aware of pop culture, ”she says.

“But you can tell their walls crumble after a few minutes of talking.”



LenaKhan and Matilda Lawler, who plays Flora, in new Disney + Flora & Ulysses family superhero comedy.PHOTO: DISNEY ENTERPRISES

Unlike many other Asian-American filmmakers, it wasn’t an uphill battle for her to convince her immigrant parents of her career choice.

“I could tell my parents had hesitated, but they weren’t so much the type to say ‘You can’t do this’ and then fight

“I think they were just worried about how this was going to turn out, but to their credit, they didn’t force it,” says Khan, who was born in Canada, raised in California and dated the prestigious University of California, Los Angeles School of Cinema.

“But it’s been nice to launch into a kind of non-traditional career. There have been a lot of people in the South Asian and Muslim communities who contact me and are always very excited to see me there and have questions. . “

Things also got a little easier for her in Hollywood as she didn’t feel like she always had to prove herself.

“I think at some point you start to meet the people who are going to treat you like another talent, and there are enough of them in the industry that you don’t have to worry about people who might still be. have some sort of prejudice.

“You align with these people and we all sort of elevate ourselves, or they help us elevate, together.