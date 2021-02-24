Coaching Britney Spears Doco to air in Australia next month





Ooft, I feel like we’ve been waiting for this one for a little while. Channel Nine announced that it will be screened Coaching Britney Spears for us Australians who have yet to watch the New York Times and Hulu collaborative epic investigation. As TV tonight reports, the doco will air at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2 on the Nine, so be sure to post it in your calendar. Coaching Britney Spears aired in the US and UK earlier this month. It documents Britney Spears’ beginnings as a child star and then the pressures that accompanied her journey to legendary stardom from young adult to adult. The documentary paints a picture of the toxic impact the paparazzi have on Spears’ life, as well as centers the restrictive guardianship to which she is currently legally bound. Since the documentary aired, Justin Timberlake, who dated Spears for a few years in the early 2000s, issued a public apology to Spears for his treatment of her, including publicly claiming that she cheated on him and bragging about their sex life. “I feel deeply sorry for the times in my life when my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke backwards or didn’t speak out about what was right,” Timberlake said in a post that he posted on Instagram. “I haven’t been perfect at handling all of this throughout my career. I know that these apologies are a first step and do not absolve the past. I want to take responsibility for my own missteps in all of this and be part of a world that uplifts and supports. Coaching Britney Spears Airing on Nine at 9 p.m. on Tuesday March 2.







