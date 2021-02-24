Aspens’ Iconic Wheeler Opera House Announces New Executive Director | Culture & Leisure

After nine months without a dedicated leader, the Wheeler Opera House announced Lisa Rigsby Peterson on Tuesday as executive director of the iconic 132-year-old performance venue.

Rigsby Peterson will join the Wheeler team after most recently founding executive director of the Lone Tree Arts Center, located in the Denver suburb of the same name, for 11 years. Rigsby Peterson accepted the role on Feb.19 and will start Monday, working remotely from Denver, but she plans to move to Aspen full-time in mid-April. She was one of more than 140 candidates vying for the post; his starting salary is $ 138,000.

When asked what drew her to the prominent, audience-oriented role within the city-owned venue, Rigsby Peterson said on Tuesday, I really like the performing arts centers because of the variety of work they can do and the collaborations you can have within your community.

She continued: The combination of the opportunity to continue in a field that is just my absolute passion for a beloved institution in a place that is unlike almost anywhere else on earth was irresistible. It was truly an irresistible combination.

Rigsby Peterson specifically cited the reputation of the Wheelers, which she said even on the Front Range meant so much to the people of Aspen. As a semi-Colorado native, moving to Evergreen from New York City when she was 10, Rigsby Peterson also pointed out her story and that of her family in the Valley, which dates back to the late 1970s. She recalls having Stayed at the Jerome Hotel when a room was $ 75 a night, camping near Maroon Lake, and attending shows at the Aspen Music Festival and School.

Rigsby Peterson replaces Gena Buhler, who stepped down as executive director last May after five years. In an exit interview with the Aspen Daily News that month, Buhler called the position untenable and one that led to immense burnout.

Nancy Lesley, a long director of special events with the city, assumed the post on an interim basis after Departure of the Buhlers. The historic site has been dark for nearly a year since the start of the pandemic last March.

The city commissioned Arts Consulting Group to conduct in-depth national research that also involved Wheeler’s advisory board, city staff and members of the local arts and culture community.

Rigsby Peterson estimated that she had participated in more than a dozen interviews throughout the entire hiring process.

It was arduous, but it really laid the groundwork for a stepping stone for me, she said in a phone interview after the city’s announcement. I will arrive on Monday already having an idea of ​​what is important and some of the tasks ahead.

As part of his role, Rigsby Peterson will be responsible for reopening the Wheelers, fine-tuning programming to meet the needs of the community and overseeing capital improvements to the historic building, according to the city’s announcement.

The organizations’ full-time equivalency is 14 positions, three of which are currently vacant, Rigsby Peterson said on Tuesday. She praised the passion and enthusiasm of the staff to return to work.

Asked about her take on the Wheeler, Rigsby Peterson said: I think it would be presumptuous to present an artistic take on an institution so beloved by so many.

What I see, my vision is based on principles that I will articulate [shortly], but really, the next few weeks will be devoted to listening to me [and] meeting these great cultural partners, the artistic partners, meeting the Wheeler board of directors, really spending time with the staff and hearing, what worked? What does the community want or need?

These principles, she said, are consistent with her previous role: to focus on great programming, the customer experience and the place of organizations in the community.

After exploring unmet community needs in his former job, Rigsby Peterson started Lone Tree Arts Centers Community Impact Programs, which included sensory performances to engage people with autism or with intellectual and developmental differences, programs for people with Alzheimer’s or early memory loss, as well as extensive programs for youth, schools and families.

It has also attracted top performers to Lone Tree, which like the Wheeler Opera House has around 500 seats.

Outside of his tenure at Lone Tree, Rigsby Peterson has also held leadership positions in other major cultural and artistic organizations in Colorado including the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Opera Colorado, Curious Theater Company, Colorado Childrens Chorale. and the Phamaly Theater Company.

Lisa has differentiated herself from a strong pool of applicants with her extensive experience in a similar location and a solid background in the arts, Diane Foster, deputy city director, said in the statement. As we navigate the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on programming opportunities and facility repair work, Lisa brings a wealth of arts management leadership to help us restore Wheeler as a community treasure. that we know it is.

Skateboard President More complete chiprepeated Tuesday: Lisa Rigsby Peterson stood out among a very impressive group of candidates. His relevant experience and team building approach will be a huge asset to the Wheeler. I am very excited to be working with Lisa and look forward to reopening the Wheeler Opera House as soon as possible and safely.