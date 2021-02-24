5 Bollywood movies set in Goa that will make you want to go on vacation

Since the lockdown eased, many Bollywood celebrities have been spotted traveling to Goa for a quick vacation. It seems to have become the perfect place to spend the weekend, recharge your batteries and return to the bay. It made us a bit nostalgic and hence here we list the top 5 movies that set the Goa vibe exactly with the location seen in the movie and mentally transported us to this all time favorite beach destination!



Dil chahta hai

Who can forget Dil Chahta Hai. This film is a testament to the beauty of Goa. It’s an all-time favorite with a dreamlike storyline. 3 friends on a road trip in Goa – perfect tourists doing all kinds of sightseeing things. Fort Chapora is now known as Fort Dil Chahta Hai. One of the best movies of all time for Everything Goa Feels You Know.

Dear Zindagi

Much of the film was shot in Goa. Alia in her casual outfits was a sight to behold. Goa was the perfect location for their rather relevant storyline. Beaches, sunsets, farms with coconut palms lined up on either side as you walk down an alley – this film portrays Goa in the most quintessential way possible.

Find Fanny

The film was to critical acclaim and had a very strong cast. This film was also shot in Goa for most of the time. Goan culture played a central role in the storyline and was beautifully portrayed through this satirical comedy. Places like Cortalim, Aldona, Assagao, Saligao, etc. were among the most amazing places presented against the backdrop of Goa

Golmaal Series

One of Rohit Shetty’s most successful franchises – it is widely shot in Goa. Much like his films, Rohit Shetty chose the fun side of Goa – showed off the jazzy pubs and fun vibe of Goa beach. Fort Aguada and Dona Paula Beach – two of Goa’s most famous tourist spots were also seen in the film. It’s a must-have in Goa’s must watch list.

Go Goa Gone

The title of the film itself made it a staple. This horror-comedy film was a riot of laughter and a brilliant watch. The highly enviable goa party scenes were featured heavily in this film, which made it an even more fun watch. You have to watch this movie if you want that authentic goa vibe and a feel of its famous party scenes!