‘Ginny & Georgia’ is not ‘Gilmore Girls 2’: NPR



toggle legend Netflix Netflix

Understanding the challenge presented by the new Netflix series Ginny and Georgia, it is useful to know a little more about Melrose Place.

There was a moment in the fourth season of Melrose Place when a person who looked dead turned out not to be dead. The idea that he appeared dead was signaled by his extremely unauthorized impromptu burial, performed under cover of darkness by two series regulars in dark coats and black knit hats (natch). The fact that he was not dead was signaled when, just seconds after their departure, his bare claw-shaped hand emerged from the ground, dirty and desperate for freedom. And, possibly, revenge, since the living tend not to be buried.

You have to do some type of show to make a scene like this, incorporating as it does the well-worn horror trope of not only the walking dead but the grimy nailed tomb escape as well. And originally, Melrose Place was not that show. It started in adulthood Beverly Hills 90210, a fairly tame networked soap opera about young people starting out in LA, making their way into writing or fashion design or teaching cardio-funk classes, dealing with IOTD (Issues Of The Day) like pregnancy and AIDS and why women suddenly decided to wear chokers and baby doll dresses all the time. But by the time this happened, he was it’s like that. He had gradually incorporated high octane soap standards like amnesia, temporary blindness, secret identities, blackmail, sexy hitmen, imaginary pregnancy, truth serum, and cartoon of a terrifying mental hospital that seemed to come from a campfire ghost story.

Here’s the thing: The drama comes in different flavors and it’s extremely difficult to do them all at once. Once you have your hand sticking out of the grave, it’s hard to go back and make the serious scenario about sexual harassment or the serious implications of dating a single parent, both. Melrose Place stories from the first season. It is also a trap into which has fallen no less a spectacle than Friday night lights, by the way, when it followed a near-perfect first season that was intimate and naturalistic with a disastrous story about violence that was absurd and sensationalistic but could have worked very well on a completely different show.

Lots of early reactions to what people saw Ginny and Georgia noted that it looked a lot like Gilmore girls: a very young single mom, a teenage daughter, maybe more like sisters than mother and daughter, starting a new chapter together, and so on. And … superficially, yes. It is indeed a mother and a daughter who fend for themselves in a city that has its own gossip and secrets. But under the thinnest surface layer, it’s not that at all; it is a hybrid of two radically different styles.

One is a pretty serious (and often thoughtful) show about 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry), making choices about her start of sex life, her biracial identity (Georgia is white; Ginny’s father is black) and his friendships. The other is a much more extravagant show about Georgia (Brianne Howey), a self-proclaimed Southern beauty whose wealthy husband dies at the start of the series and who turns out to have a closet full of the coolest clothes and the coolest skeletons. dusty. . Neither half is as warm and light as Gilmore girls was.

Designer Sarah Lampert has spoken of wanting to do a “show anchored with real teens, real emotions and honesty.” Showrunner Debra J. Fisher said they wanted to have a “fun and enjoyable ride.” These things aren’t necessarily incompatible, but tonically they feel different. And there’s still something missing from “the wellness walk” as a description of half of the series in Georgia. There shouldn’t be any guilty pleasures unless harm is done, but if you described the “feel-good” parts as “guilty pleasure” parts, you would come close to giving people an idea of ​​what to do. expect.

The show is a strange feat of carpentry, but not because it is uncertain. It sounds safe and intentional, just a little confusing, like seeing the front of a car safely and competently welded to the back of a boat. Some parts are a wacky good time, and those parts come from the over-the-top Georgia stories. And some parts are pretty strong as discussions of how hard being 15 is, and those parts come from Ginny’s stories.

What Gentry does with the character of Ginny is the show’s greatest strength; she mastered the infuriating combination of bravado and terror that is so much a part of adolescence for so many people. Especially when it comes to sex, this is as good a portrayal I have seen that a teenage girl can get horny and scared and inconsiderate and sensitive and curious and hesitant. In retrospect, the things teens do to themselves can seem brutal, even the good ones. Ginny and Georgia respects the fact that for Ginny and her friends (especially her instant best friend Max, played by Sara Waisglass), these clashes and changes are hugely important, even those that may one day look like potholes they collided quite easily. At such times, it recalls shows like My so called life and Everything sucks!, who treat the feelings of adolescents as inherently worthy of attention, when they are in serious difficulty and even when they are not.

The parts of Ginny’s story that deal specifically with race are, like a lot of race addressing on TV, a bit hit and miss to my ear (not that my adult white ear is most relevant in this. domain. respect). There are clever conversations and excruciating between Ginny and Hunter (Mason Temple), who is half Taiwanese and, like her, sometimes doesn’t know how he wants his friends to react to it or ignore it. But there are also things that feel forced I wish Bracia (Tameka Griffiths), a black girl Ginny met at school, had a fuller story. As it stands, the writing turns to her only for the purpose of Ginny’s exploration of her identity. While Ginny’s interactions with Hunter cleverly explore how race is part of a two-person relationship where there’s a lot going on, her relationship with Bracia feels like a way to effectively cover territory (despite an appealing performance from Griffiths more Bracia in season two!).

Part of the reason some things feel rushed this way, I guess, is that there is too much going on here for these ten episodes (which are all filled almost to the gills of an hour, unlike many “hours” of Netflix). Without spoiling anything, it’s impossible to fully elaborate, but imagine a show that was about fishing AND painting AND aliens AND horses AND how to fix cars AND the old west AND a puppy AND robots AND spies AND how a bill becomes a law. At some point you let go of your hands and realize that some things are going to be overlooked. At some point they’re going to say, “Because Congress said so, that’s why.”

One of the things that is missing here, unfortunately, is the writing behind the Georgia character. As specific and complicated as Ginny is, Georgia is much, much flatter. Most of the effort to develop her character comes from revelations about childhood trauma she suffered, which don’t paint a rich portrait of a person, exactly, even if they do inspire sympathy in her. Ginny is a character in the flesh, such a real child you might meet at a school or cafe, while Georgia just keeps feeling like an over the top character held at a slight ironic distance that comes from somewhere camper. She has a love interest, played by Scott Porter (who was in Friday night lights!), but in her relationship with him, too, it always seems a bit like they’re in different shows. His is calmer; hers might just represent a guy coming back from the dead.

Another caveat: Netflix is ​​quickly inspiring what you might call The Chump Test, which rates shows that only last one season on the basis of whether, if there is never another season, you would feel like an idiot to watch ten o’clock only. be left hanging. Be aware that while Ginny and Georgia Passed the Chump Test for me nice enough in the Ginny sections that I wasn’t mad at the unfinished story threads, it’s not a closed story. It’s a season that demands another season. Your Chump Test mileage may vary.

Conflicting styles here complicate the calculation in general. There is no rule that a show must be one thing; look at the success of WandaVision. But when you combine different styles and pretty much different tones, it’s not enough that it’s intentional; it must be useful. Otherwise, what is wide takes you away from what is intimate, and what is quiet continues to dampen the enjoyment of what is loud. Both Ginny’s very real world and Georgia’s very high world could be fun, but since the former is much more successful and better executed, the latter is starting to feel like clocking time.