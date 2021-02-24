Candlelight concert featuring the Port Townsend duo





PORT TOWNSEND – Chris Gilbert and Jay McHagar will perform at the Candlelight Concert Online series at Trinity United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. Thursday. Gilbert & McHagar, a duo from Port Townsend, will share songs and other sea songs. To listen and sing, go to https://trinityumcpt.org. There is a link to Candlelight Concerts Online and ways to donate. Half of Gilbert and McHagar’s concert donation will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Jefferson County, https://namijeffcowa.org. They have performed at numerous pubs, boat clubs, schools and festivals, including Folk Life in Seattle, the Wooden Boat Festival in Port Townsend, the Maritime Festival in Port Angeles, and the Port Gamble Maritime Festival. Inspired by their love of the British pub scene, they often distribute sheet music and encourage audiences to sing along. For their concert online, sheet music will be posted on the Trinity United Methodist Candlelight Concert webpage at https://trinityumcpt.org/events/candlelight-concerts. Gilbert is originally from London, England, and has been involved in various ‘old country’ folk traditions since his college days. He sang in folk clubs and pub song circles and became active in the quintessential English frivolity known as Morris dancing. In 1992 he emigrated to the United States and eventually settled in Port Townsend. He has another group that focuses on British Isles folk songs called Happenstance on www. Happstancemusic.net. McHagar grew up in northern California, where he sang cowboy songs and played the harmonica while riding his horse in his family’s stables. He competed in horse shows and rodeos before hanging up his spurs and starting a career in agricultural irrigation engineering. This took him to Australia, the Middle East and Europe, where he discovered and fell in love with Irish pub singing. He rediscovered his love of music after retiring to Port Townsend in 2011. While living aboard his boat and trying to become a sailor, he stumbled upon a slum and joined him. He was soon captivated by the history and culture of sailing ships and the art of the slums. He said he realized he had found a new home when he heard a line from a maritime folk song that read “Sailors are just cowboys at sea”. He met Gilbert in the slums and they realized that they shared a passion for folk music and songs of the sea. McHagar also performs in his country blues group “The Water Street Boys”. For more information on Gilbert & McHagar, see https://www.nwshanties.com.









