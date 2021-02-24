8 times Bollywoods onscreen characters set new fashion standards

Bollywood fashion has been a source of inspiration for decades. There are several wardrobe lines that can be effortlessly influenced by Bollywood Fashion. Everything your favorite stars wear – whether onscreen or offscreen – is becoming a trend. Fans want to know where they can buy the same clothes and it immediately becomes a rage. Over the years, many trends have been inspired by the iconic on-screen Bollywood look of some of the biggest stars – clothes they’ve worn in a blockbuster or otherwise. On that note, here’s a list of some of Bollywood’s all-time most beloved on-screen characters who set new standards for amazing fashion goals and nailed their looks with ease.





Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Aisha

It’s no surprise that a fashionista like Sonam Kapoor is on this list. She has rewritten the history of fashion since the moment she made her mark in the industry. There is a reason why she was awarded the title of Bollywood Fashion Queen. She is experimental and achieves every look effortlessly. She played the role of Aisha in the movie Aisha. Married in her spare time, Sonam’s wardrobe was every girl’s dream in this movie. From sexy party dresses and comfy brunch outfits to sultry sarees – her wardrobe had a touch of every type of outfit and it was pretty enviable.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Dil Dhadakne Do

This global superstar is also a superstar in the fashion lens category. Although her frequency of Hindi movies has declined, she still manages to set the screen on fire whenever we get the chance to spot her in a Bollywood movie. The character of Ayesha from Priyanka in Dil Dhadakne Do is one of the most favorite characters of all time. She plays the role of a stylish and caring daughter, sister and wife with perfection and her wardrobe adds to her characterization. Her wardrobe included figures like fitted dresses, chic jumpsuits, and perfectly comfortable dresses, subtle yet elegant at the same time.

Deepika Padukone in cocktail

Cocktail is the movie that put Deepika Padukone on the map. This film will always be special to her and her fans as she played the part of a spoiled, wealthy but loving character of Veronica with the utmost conviction. Her wardrobe was much talked about upon the film’s release and to this day is a subject of admiration for her fans and the fashion police. The costumes always add to the film’s narrative – Veronica’s character of being a rebellious, free-spirited, carefree girl – living life on her terms reflected through her costumes. Her wardrobe had an incredible mix of sexy and comfy – where at one end she had body con dresses with plunging necklines that flattered her body types – she also had comfy palazzos for a more subtle look.

Kangana Ranaut in Katti Batti

Kangana has had her share of amazing fashion moments in her films. Although Katti Batti did not do very well at the box office, the look created for her character was noticed and appreciated. The kind of clothes seen on Kangana for this movie brought a totally bohemian vibe to her wardrobe. Boho outfits are a huge trend right now. Her outfits saw a concoction of simple solid color shirts made interesting with bohemian accessories or just a hat. There was a sense of effortless fashion in her wardrobe and her choices for the movie and it was much appreciated and appreciated.

Deepika Padukone in Festival

Fashion goals can only be set by on-screen characters who leave an imprint on your heart with their effortless style file. Something as simple as a graphic tee and shorts can also set a new fashion standard – it depends on the characters played and how the clothes can make an impact. Deepika as Tara in Tamasha was an absolute delight. Her wardrobe had a unique range of lace dresses, summer outfits, chic casual outfits, striped t-shirts – from chic to casual – she had them all, and only someone so perfect. that Deepika could have succeeded as she did.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Dostana

One of the most glamorous looks Priyanka has ever worn in her Bollywood movies – this Dharma production’s wardrobe collection was impeccable. Priyanka was a perfect fit for this movie and her clothes were loved by audiences. Deepika’s muted saree with the off shoulder blouse is still one of the most iconic looks from this movie. The men also had a refreshing wardrobe in this movie with floral shirts and pastel color palettes. It was modern and refreshing and Priyanka Chopra’s wardrobe had a range of all types of clothing from sequined bikinis to sexy sarees to micro-length dresses to bodycon outfits.

Alia Bhatt in Dear Zindagi

A contemporary storyline discussing realistic issues and, as usual, the costumes played a part in the narrative. Among all of today’s young actresses, Alia Bhatt’s Dear Zindagi has left a mark with her script and the clothes seen on Alia, perfectly in tune with her character. Her wardrobe had a contemporary twist with garments such as utility jackets, ripped denim, easy-to-wind maxi shirts, and kimonos – all reflected the character that Alia played and suited today’s young crowd perfectly.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Khoobsurat

Sonam played the part of a bubbly and fun physiotherapist in this movie. The film was a commercial success, and Sonam’s wardrobe for the film caught everyone’s attention. The color scheme of her costumes in the film was a perfect representation of her character. There were a lot of quirky prints and vibrant hues that were seen in Sonam’s clothes for the film. Almost every young girl wanted to have the pink 1edgy pajamas that Sonam had worn for one of the songs in the movie because it had become a rage. Sonam knows how to dress fashionably for any occasion, whether on reel or in real life!