Blackpink’s Jennie and BigBang’s G-Dragon Reportedly Dating, Entertainment News & Top Stories





Two of K-pop’s biggest names – Jennie from Blackpink and G-Dragon from BigBang – have been rumored to be secretly dating for a year. Their management agency, YG Entertainment, declined to confirm the report, which was published on Wednesday February 24 in South Korean entertainment media Dispatch. A terse statement released by the agency the same day read: “We cannot confirm anything about the personal lives of our artists. We ask for your understanding.” However, the Dispatch report claimed that the relationship between G-Dragon, 32, and Jennie, 25, was an open secret within YG Entertainment and that her manager was driving her to and from his home. Other times, her manager would carry her instead. Dispatch said the couple will have dates at G-Dragon’s, as they have personal parking and an elevator to their penthouse, ensuring their privacy. The report also stated that Jennie would visit G-Dragon in Seoul’s Hannam-dong daily, where many celebrities have made their home, after completing her work, before returning home. The two stars have known each other for over a decade, before Jennie made her Blackpink debut in 2016. She appeared in her music video for That XX in 2012 and featured in her solo number Black the following year. G-Dragon, who was released from military service in 2019 after a stint of nearly two years, was spotted supporting Jennie, such as during Blackpink The Show’s online concert on January 31. Jennie, who was dating fellow boyband member Kai of Exo, saw fans flock to support her on social media after the news broke.







